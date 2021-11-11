How to get early access to play gta trilogy

Is there any way to get early access to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition? Fans who want to play

before the game’s release are asking this question. The restored trilogy is set to be released on November 11, 2021,

but some fans are hoping for it to be released sooner. Join us as we examine the existing GTA Trilogy early access

options if you want to learn how to play before the game’s release.

GTA Trilogy was given early access to a few media sites for evaluation purposes.

Non­media will not be able to play GTA Trilogy early access, which means they will not be able to play before the

game’s release.

However, because the game is so close to being released to the general public, there are a few methods to play it a few

hours early than others. To begin, you should be aware that you may now preload the game into your console. As a

result, you’ll want to go to your device right now and download the three games so you can play them as soon as

they’re available. This, of course, only applies if you pre­ordered a digital copy.

In reality, if you pre­ordered a disc, you’ll have to wait until December 7 to play, thus there are no possibilities for early

access.

Unfortunately, there are no other options for getting the game ahead of other gamers. Games are frequently released

around midnight local time in each zone, which means that nations like Australia get them several hours before the

United States. This is not the case with the GTA Trilogy, since Rockstar has said that the game would be released

simultaneously for everyone. At 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST/3 p.m. GMT, the time is 10 a.m. As a result, you won’t be able

to beat the system by setting your device clock to an earlier timezone — you’ll have to wait in line with the rest of us. While this is a bummer, the GTA Trilogy still has a lot to look forward to. The Grand Theft Auto remastered bundle is

available for pre­order on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store for £54.99.

It may also be purchased via the Rockstar Games Launcher for the same price. Meanwhile, the price for Nintendo

Switch is £49.99, which is somewhat less.

There don’t appear to be any pre­order incentives, so the opportunity to preload on PlayStation and Xbox is the sole

perk.