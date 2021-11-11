Keep an eye out! Netflix is here with some treats for November.

“Netflix and chill” has more or less become the formula for lazy weekends snuggled up on the couch or for days when you just need to polish your binging skills. Particularly during lockdowns, Netflix was the knight in shining armor who kept boredom at bay with massive doses of entertainment and fun. Whether it be watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S for the millionth time and cracking up at Chandler’s jokes or watching a brand new series or movie, Netflix is always there to perfect the formula of entertainment. And this November, you can switch from “No Shave November” to “Netflix November” for Netflix is here with some exciting treats to keep you going before the festive season. Let us flip through a few of the most anticipated ones.

Netflix November

Are you a fan of outer space and aliens? Or do you fancy some hardcore romance and drama? Or are you a mystery person? Worry not, Netflix has something down the sleeve for all of you. The holiday season is in fact the best. With new seasons that sparks up excitement and original movies to add to the anticipation, Netflix has got November covered.

“Cowboy Bebop” is definitely the star of the lot as it has been long anticipated. Being the live-action adaptation of a much-loved classic Japanese anime series makes it all the more intriguing. Given the massive fanbase for animes, it is only natural that a live-action adaptation of the same perks up excitement among the fans. Some new seasons are also in line for some popular series like “Big Mouth,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Gentfield,” and “Tiger King.”

And for movie lovers who are in search of fresh pastures. there is the Idris Elba, Regina King, and Jonathon Majors starrer “The Harder They Fall.” The star-studded international crime thriller “Red Notice” is also there to steal the spotlight. Given the stellar cast which includes, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson, the excitement is only natural. And let’s not forget “tick tick…BOOM,” the autobiographical musical. Perhaps Andrew Garfield is going to surprise fans once again with this movie. Let’s wait and watch.

And for those who feel that Christmas is too far away, movies like “Love Hard,” “The Princess Switch 3,” “A Castle For Christmas,” and “Blown Away: Christmas” are here to satiate your entertainment cravings. As we all know, when it comes to Netflix, you never run out of choices. Other notable treats to look out for in November are as follows – the new episode of “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” a new season of “Selling Sunset,” and movies like “A River Runs Through It,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “Moneyball.”

Too lazy to go through the article? Here is the entire list.

Nov. 1

The Claus Family — Netflix Film

21 Jump Street

60 Days In Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Nov. 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — Netflix Documentary

Ridley Jones: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film

Lords of Scam — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 4

Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 5

A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary

Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix SeriesThe Club — Netflix Series

Glória — Netflix Series

Love Hard — Netflix FilmMeenakshi Sundareshwar — Netflix Film

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series

The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series

We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film

Yara — Netflix Film

Zero to Hero — Netflix Film

Nov. 6

Arcane — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Nov. 7

Father Christmas Is Back — Netflix Film

Nov. 9

Swap Shop — Netflix Series

Your Life Is a Joke — Netflix Comedy

Nov. 10

Animal — Netflix Documentary

Gentefied: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Happiness Ever After — Netflix Film

Passing — Netflix Film

Nov. 11

Love Never Lies — Netflix Series

Red Notice — Netflix Film

Nov. 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Nov. 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Nov. 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Nov. 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — Netflix Family

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow — Netflix Series

Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix Film

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series

Tiger King 2 — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy

Dogs in Space — Netflix Family

Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — Netflix Film

Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series

Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series

Dhamaka — Netflix Film

Extinct — Netflix Family

Hellbound — Netflix Series

Love Me Instead — Netflix Film

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Procession — Netflix Documentary

tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film

Nov. 20

New World — Netflix Series

Nov. 22

Outlaws — Netflix Film

Vita & Virginia

Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — Netflix Documentary

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film

Bruised — Netflix Film

Robin Robin — Netflix Family

Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series

True Story — Netflix Series

Nov. 25

F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Super Crooks — Netflix Series

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary

Green Snake — Netflix Film

Light the Night — Netflix Series

School of Chocolate — Netflix Series

Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film

Nov. 28

Elves — Netflix Series

Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Family

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier — Netflix Film

The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film