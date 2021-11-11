Keep an eye out! Netflix is here with some treats for November.

“Netflix and chill” has more or less become the formula for lazy weekends snuggled up on the couch or for days when you just need to polish your binging skills. Particularly during lockdowns, Netflix was the knight in shining armor who kept boredom at bay with massive doses of entertainment and fun. Whether it be watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S for the millionth time and cracking up at Chandler’s jokes or watching a brand new series or movie, Netflix is always there to perfect the formula of entertainment. And this November, you can switch from “No Shave November” to “Netflix November” for Netflix is here with some exciting treats to keep you going before the festive season. Let us flip through a few of the most anticipated ones.
Netflix November
Are you a fan of outer space and aliens? Or do you fancy some hardcore romance and drama? Or are you a mystery person? Worry not, Netflix has something down the sleeve for all of you. The holiday season is in fact the best. With new seasons that sparks up excitement and original movies to add to the anticipation, Netflix has got November covered.
“Cowboy Bebop” is definitely the star of the lot as it has been long anticipated. Being the live-action adaptation of a much-loved classic Japanese anime series makes it all the more intriguing. Given the massive fanbase for animes, it is only natural that a live-action adaptation of the same perks up excitement among the fans. Some new seasons are also in line for some popular series like “Big Mouth,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Gentfield,” and “Tiger King.”
And for movie lovers who are in search of fresh pastures. there is the Idris Elba, Regina King, and Jonathon Majors starrer “The Harder They Fall.” The star-studded international crime thriller “Red Notice” is also there to steal the spotlight. Given the stellar cast which includes, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson, the excitement is only natural. And let’s not forget “tick tick…BOOM,” the autobiographical musical. Perhaps Andrew Garfield is going to surprise fans once again with this movie. Let’s wait and watch.
And for those who feel that Christmas is too far away, movies like “Love Hard,” “The Princess Switch 3,” “A Castle For Christmas,” and “Blown Away: Christmas” are here to satiate your entertainment cravings. As we all know, when it comes to Netflix, you never run out of choices. Other notable treats to look out for in November are as follows – the new episode of “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” a new season of “Selling Sunset,” and movies like “A River Runs Through It,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “Moneyball.”
Too lazy to go through the article? Here is the entire list.
Nov. 1
The Claus Family — Netflix Film
21 Jump Street
60 Days In Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Nov. 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — Netflix Documentary
Ridley Jones: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall — Netflix Film
Lords of Scam — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 4
Catching Killers — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 5
A Cop Movie — Netflix Documentary
Big Mouth: Season 5 — Netflix SeriesThe Club — Netflix Series
Glória — Netflix Series
Love Hard — Netflix FilmMeenakshi Sundareshwar — Netflix Film
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Unlikely Murderer — Netflix Series
We Couldn’t Become Adults — Netflix Film
Yara — Netflix Film
Zero to Hero — Netflix Film
Nov. 6
Arcane — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)
Nov. 7
Father Christmas Is Back — Netflix Film
Nov. 9
Swap Shop — Netflix Series
Your Life Is a Joke — Netflix Comedy
Nov. 10
Animal — Netflix Documentary
Gentefied: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Passing — Netflix Film
Nov. 11
Love Never Lies — Netflix Series
Red Notice — Netflix Film
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Nov. 14
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Nov. 15
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Nov. 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — Netflix Family
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — Netflix Family
Nov. 17
Christmas Flow — Netflix Series
Prayers for the Stolen — Netflix Film
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line — Netflix Series
Tiger King 2 — Netflix Documentary
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — Netflix Comedy
Dogs in Space — Netflix Family
Lead Me Home — Netflix Documentary
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — Netflix Film
Blown Away: Christmas — Netflix Series
Cowboy Bebop — Netflix Series
Dhamaka — Netflix Film
Extinct — Netflix Family
Hellbound — Netflix Series
Love Me Instead — Netflix Film
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Procession — Netflix Documentary
tick, tick…BOOM! — Netflix Film
New World — Netflix Series
Nov. 22
Outlaws — Netflix Film
Vita & Virginia
Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — Netflix Series
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix Family
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas — Netflix Film
Bruised — Netflix Film
Robin Robin — Netflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 4 — Netflix Series
True Story — Netflix Series
Nov. 25
F is for Family: Season 5 — Netflix Series
Super Crooks — Netflix Series
Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas — Netflix Film
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — Netflix Documentary
Green Snake — Netflix Film
Light the Night — Netflix Series
School of Chocolate — Netflix Series
Spoiled Brats — Netflix Film
Nov. 28
Elves — Netflix Series
Nov. 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — Netflix Family
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — Netflix Family
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — Netflix Family
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier — Netflix Film
The Summit of the Gods — Netflix Film