Users may occasionally need to downgrade their smartphones since Apple keeps innovating and pushing the envelope with every new iOS update. Reverting from iOS 18 to iOS 17 may be required for a variety of reasons, including compatibility problems, performance issues, or a simple preference for the features and interface of the earlier version. Here’s a detailed guide on how to do it in 2024.

Crucial Points to Remember

Data Backup: It’s imperative to back up all of your data because downgrading will delete your device. To make a backup, use iTunes/Finder or iCloud.

SHSH Blobs: After a period, Apple ceases to sign older versions of iOS. Verify that iOS 17 is still signed by visiting sites such as ipsw.me.

Make sure your device is compatible with iOS 17. It’s possible that not every modern gadget can be downgraded to an earlier iOS version.

KEYPOINTS: You can uninstall the iOS 18 beta and restore the backup if you created an archived backup before installing the beta. You can still downgrade without creating a backup, but you won’t be able to get your device back to how it was before you upgraded.

Step 1: Create an iCloud backup of your device

Link your gadget to the internet.

Navigate to Settings > iCloud > iCloud Backup under [your name].

Press “Back Up Now” and give it time to finish.

iTunes/Finder Backup:

Link your gadget with your PC.

Launch the Finder (macOS Catalina and later) or iTunes (Windows or macOS Mojave and before).

After choosing your device, select “Back Up Now”.

Step 2: Get the IPSW file for iOS 17

To download the appropriate IPSW file for your device, go to a reputable website like ipsw.me.

Make sure the file works with the particular model of your device.

Step 3: Boot into Recovery Mode

An iPad with Face ID or an iPhone 8 or later:

Press and hold the Volume Up button quickly.

Press and hold the Volume Down button briefly.

Hold down the Side button until the screen indicating recovery mode appears.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Simultaneously press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Volume Down buttons. Hold them down until the screen indicating recovery mode appears. Previous model iPhone 6s and iPad with Home button: Simultaneously press and hold the Home and Sleep/Wake buttons. Hold them down until the screen indicating recovery mode appears.

Step 4: Use iTunes or the Finder to install the iOS 17 IPSW file

You’ll receive an alert in iTunes/Finder stating that your iPhone needs to be updated or restored due to an issue.

Click “Restore” while holding down the Shift (Windows) or Option (Mac) keys.

Choose the IPSW file for iOS 17 that you downloaded.

After you’ve confirmed that you wish to restore the device, watch for the process to finish.

Step 5: Get Your Backup Back

Once the installation process is finished, your device will reboot. Observe the setup guidelines displayed on the screen.

Depending on where you backed up your data, select “Restore from Mac or PC” or “Restore from iCloud Backup” on the Apps & Data screen.

After choosing the backup you made prior to downgrading, watch for the restoration process to be completed.

Troubleshooting Hints

Recovering Mode Stuck : Try the procedure once more if your device is stuck in recovery mode. Make sure the IPSW file you’re using is the right one and that Apple is still signing it.

: Try the procedure once more if your device is stuck in recovery mode. Make sure the IPSW file you’re using is the right one and that Apple is still signing it. Fix Errors : In the event that you run into issues while restoring, make sure your iTunes/Finder is up to date. Compatibility problems can also be caused by out-of-date software.

: In the event that you run into issues while restoring, make sure your iTunes/Finder is up to date. Compatibility problems can also be caused by out-of-date software. Battery Level : Before using, make sure your device has enough charge. It’s best to keep it plugged in throughout.

In summary

While there are a few important procedures and safety measures to take, downgrading from iOS 18 to iOS 17 can be completed successfully with the correct planning and resources. Never forget to create a backup of your data to prevent loss. If iOS 18 isn’t living up to your expectations, you can still enjoy the stability and familiarity of iOS 17 by following this advice.