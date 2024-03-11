In software development, Node.js serves as a crucial tool for building server-side and networking applications using JavaScript. Keeping Node.js up-to-date is essential for ensuring optimal performance and security. However, there are instances where developers encounter compatibility issues with dependencies or specific project requirements necessitate a downgrade to a previous Node.js version.

In this guide, we’ll delve into the process of downgrading Node.js on a Windows system and explore how to manage multiple Node.js versions seamlessly.

Prerequisites for Downgrading Node.js

Before initiating the downgrade process, ensure you have:

Access to the Windows command prompt (CMD) or PowerShell. Administrator privileges on your Windows machine.

Step 1: Uninstall Existing Node Version

Firstly, it’s necessary to remove the current Node.js version from your Windows system. Here’s how to do it:

Access the Control Panel through the Windows search bar. Navigate to the Programs category and click on “Uninstall a program.” Locate the Node.js installation in the list of installed programs and select “Uninstall.” Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation process thoroughly.

Step 2: Install nvm on Windows

Next, we’ll install the Node Version Manager (nvm) tool, which facilitates the installation and management of multiple Node.js versions. Follow these steps:

Visit the nvm GitHub repository using your preferred browser. Download the latest nvm installer (nvm-setup.exe) from the Assets section. Run the installer and follow the installation wizard prompts, accepting the license agreement and specifying the installation path. Once the installation is complete, verify nvm is installed correctly by opening a new CMD window and typing “nvm list.”

Step 3: Use nvm to Install Node

Now that nvm is installed, we can utilize it to install the desired Node.js version. Follow these steps:

Open a CMD window as an administrator. Use the command “nvm list available” to view the list of available Node.js versions and identify the version you wish to install. Install the desired Node.js version using the command “nvm install x.x.x,” replacing “x.x.x” with the version number. Confirm the installation is successful by typing “node -v” to check the Node.js version.

Step 4: Downgrade Node Version

To downgrade to a specific Node.js version using nvm, follow these steps:

Open a CMD window. Use the command “nvm use x.x.x” to switch to the desired Node.js version, replacing “x.x.x” with the version number. Verify the Node.js version has been downgraded successfully by typing “node -v.”

Step 5: Check Current Node Version

To ensure the correct Node.js version is actively used, run the following command in CMD:

node -v

This command displays the current Node.js version in use. Additionally, you can check the npm version by typing:

npm -v

This command reveals the current npm version installed on your system.

Switching Between Node Versions

To switch between installed Node.js versions, follow these steps:

List the installed Node versions using the command “nvm list.” Use the command “nvm use x.x.x” to switch to a different Node.js version, replacing “x.x.x” with the desired version number. Verify the Node.js version switch by running “nvm list” again.

Managing Node.js versions on a Windows machine is made effortless with the nvm tool, allowing developers to seamlessly switch between different Node.js releases as needed for their projects. By following the steps outlined in this guide, developers can downgrade Node.js versions with ease and ensure compatibility with project requirements.