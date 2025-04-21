It is a buzzkill to be interrupted while watching your favorite videos or listening to your favorite songs on YouTube. Therefore, in this guide, we will cover how one can download those videos for free and access them offline. We will also see the perks of downloading these videos and if there are certain conditions to be able to do so. Let us begin!

Can a non-premium YouTube account download videos offline?

No, a non-premium YouTube account cannot directly download videos from the YouTube app for offline viewing now. This feature is exclusively available to YouTube Premium subscribers, which wasn’t the case earlier. Standard YouTube accounts do not have the official functionality to download videos for offline viewing within the YouTube app. The option to download simply won’t be available for non-premium users on most videos. However, you can look for certain videos that may still give the option of offline downloading, which is rare, but possible.

How to download a YouTube video?

If you want to download a YouTube video, then there are two conditions that one needs to address here. One is where you have the premium subscription, the other is where you don’t! Let us look at both these situations and their solutions in light of the concerned question.

With Premium

If you have a premium subscription to YouTube, you are saving yourself the hassle to go about it the longer and more tedious way. With this, just open the video that you would like to download for offline viewing. Near the description of the video, an icon to download will appear like an arrow pointing downwards. Click on it and you will be able to download that particular video. Also, you can download as many videos as you want and can watch them later on.

Without Premium

If you don’t have a YouTube premium subscription, then you are advised not to take any risky routes like trusting any third-party app or website blindly. However, in this case, it is those apps that help the most. So if you have a reliable name in your head, you can go after that. They will ask you to paste the link of the video you want to download, and it will then be saved in the internal storage of your device and will stay there until you delete it yourself.

Also, if you don’t want to put yourself through this dilemma, you can try to stay in an area with good internet connectivity while you watch what you want to watch. Because even if you borrow someone’s premium account for this purpose, the video will be saved to their account and not on your device, so the problem remains the same.

Perks of downloading YouTube videos

One can watch them when there is no stable internet connection.

When the files are heavy and can be interrupted by the internet, they can slowly be downloaded at once and watched with less hassle.

We hope that the guide has been of help to you and you can now download your favorite YouTube videos!