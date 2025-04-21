Do you want to know about your watched videos on YouTube? Here is the guide that will help you do that. In this guide, we will discuss how one can have a look at all the videos that they have watched with the help of that account. With that said, let us begin with our guide and see how we can deal with this situation.

What are the steps to view the Watched Videos on YouTube?

If you want to have a list of all the videos that you have watched on YouTube, then these are the steps that you can follow –

Open the YouTube app on your device.

Tap on your profile icon (top right corner).

Select “Your data in YouTube” .

Scroll down to the “YouTube Watch History” section to move ahead.

Tap “Manage your YouTube Watch History” as it will open in your browser.

You can see your full watch history there, and filter or search through it.

Your Watch History has all the data stored and saved where the tracking of your viewing is constantly taken note of. If you don’t want it to be stored, there is no straight way of doing it until and unless you decide to delete the history. The steps to do the same are simple and very less in number, therefore, making it a deal of a few minutes.

How to delete the Watch History on YouTube?

If you have watched your Watch History on YouTube and don’t want to keep it saved, then you can definitely choose to delete it. Let us have a look at these steps and you will know the keys –

Open the YouTube app .

Tap your profile icon (top right).

Select “Settings” and then “History & privacy” .

Clear watch history and proceed with it to finally delete all watch history.

Now all your collected data and information will be deleted, and you will not be able to access these videos in that saved list again. Although if you look up the video on YouTube, then you may find it again and can watch it as many times as you wish.

Pausing Watch History on YouTube

If you don’t want to deal with deleting your YouTube Watch History, then there is another method that you can take up. Following this way, you can pause the Watch History.

Open the YouTube app .

Tap your profile icon (top right).

Go to Settings and then “History & privacy” .

Toggle “Pause watch history” ON.

Why should I see my watch history on YouTube?

There is no specific reason that is objective, yet subjective and different for everyone that can compel anybody to have a look back at their watch history. This will take you through the journey of all the videos that you have watched over the period of time. It can also help you find that one video that you know you have watched but cannot find back again on the platform. Therefore, you can see that it is like a bundle of everything that you have watched over a period of time on YouTube and can sometimes be of help.