How to Download and install macOS Big Sur on your Mac devices?

One of the biggest highlight in the tech world this year is the release of macOS Big Sur which is now available for all Mac users. The latest macOS update is phenomenal and packs some major changes and improvements over any other MacOS update. A new translucent menu bar, redesigned dock, refreshed icons, full-height sidebars, an updated control centre and much more add to the MacOS refresh this year. macOS Big Sure feels fresh to use and Apple has also made some significant enhancements specifically for the company’s first Arm-based silicon- the M1 Chip.

macOS Big Sur: Features

macOS Big Sur brings an edge-to-edge picture display because of the updated, more translucent menu bar that comes with a functionality to hide buttons and controls when sitting idle.

A redesigned dock that looks beautiful by matching its translucence with the menu bar. Dock, this year gives more emphasis on the desktop wallpaper and overall looks aesthetic. In addition to this, the biggest change is the symmetry; every app on the dock is designed to have perfect symmetry.

The control centre has been updated with a redesigned notification centre. New Control centre allows customisations and notifications to come in different than it did last year.

Mac default browser, Safari is now enhanced with some interface-level improvements, an upgraded Safari application that supports WebExtensions API, optimised power consumption, customisable start-up page and loads of personalisation options to choose from.

Similar to the iOS updates, iMessage app on macOS Big Sur features Pin conversation option, improved search functionality and group photo change option. Apple has made some significant improvements in its Map application featuring indoor maps and curated guides.

macOS Big Sur brings in new fonts for Indian users, over 20 new document fonts and also upgrades in the existing ones.

macOS Big Sur Compatible Devices:

Compatibility for the macOS Big Sur is pretty flexible, available on a range of old Mac devices. If you own any of the below-listed models, you are eligible to download macOS Big Sur for free from the App Store.

MacBook Pro-2013 and later

MacBook Air- 2013 and later

Mac Mini-2014 and later

iMac-2014 and later

MacBook -2015 and later

iMac Pro-2017 and later

How to download and install macOS Big Sur?

Normally, Apple macOS update notification comes automatically, but just in case it doesn’t, users can manually go to System Preferences and then click on Software Update, your macOS Big Sur update shall be visible there.

Another way to check update is to click on the small Apple icon on the top left of your Mac device screen; click on ‘About this Mac’ option and then click on Software Update button; your update shall be visible.

One more simple way is to directly go to the Mac App Store, check for updates and MacOS Big Sur is available to download directly.

Note: Always back up your information and personal data before updating your software, as a precautionary measure.