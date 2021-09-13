How to download GTA 5 on mobile

Grand Theft Auto V is a Rockstar North and Rockstar Games action-adventure game released in 2013. This is the first main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series since Grand Theft Auto IV, which was released in 2008.

The single-player plot follows three protagonists—retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer and gunrunner Trevor Philips—as they attempt to undertake heists while under pressure from a corrupt government agency and powerful criminals in the fictional state of San Andreas, which is based on Southern California. Players may freely traverse San Andreas’ vast countryside and the fictitious metropolis of Los Santos, which is modelled on Los Angeles.

Most of you are aware that GTA 5 is not yet available on Android. However, this does not rule out the possibility of playing the action-packed multiplayer game on a smartphone. In reality, PC users aren’t the only ones who have access to various download options for GTA 5. If you want to play Grand Theft Auto V on Android and have a Steam or Xbox Game Pass account, follow the steps below.

The Android version of GTA 5 is not yet available for download from the Google Play Store. However, you may use the mirroring function to play GTA 5 on your Android phone using your Steam account.

This may be accomplished by installing the Steam Link app from the Google Play Store on your smartphone.

Here is the link to the app on Google Play Store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.valvesoftware.steamlink

Launch the app when it has been downloaded and installed, then link the Android smartphone with it.

Press the ‘Play’ button to start the game.

The screen will be converted to Big Picture Mode and mirrored on your Android smartphone as a result.

Go to the Steam library and search for GTA 5.

To begin the game, press the ‘Play’ button.

GTA 5 for Android is also accessible through an Xbox Game Pass subscription, in addition to Steam. The following are the methods to play GTA 5 on Android:

From the Google Play Store, get the Xbox app for your phone.

Log in to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account.

To go to the Cloud Games area, scroll below.

GTA 5 may be found by searching for it and then tapping on it to begin playing.

GTA 5 isn’t really officially compatible with the iPhone, and there is no method to sideload or mirror the game from other platforms. There are a lot of GTA 5 download APKs on the internet, however the most of them are fraudulent.