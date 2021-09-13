How to go private on Twitter

Twitter is a microblogging and social networking website that allows users to communicate their thoughts and ideas in 280-character bursts. Tweets can be posted, liked, and retweeted on Twitter.

Whatever you say on Twitter becomes public knowledge. Unless you make your Twitter account private, that is.

Tweets are either Public or Protected on Twitter. Everyone has access to public Tweets. Protected Tweets are only visible to the person’s followers and cannot be Retweeted. All of your past Tweets become Protected when you move your account from Public to Protected.

When you join up for Twitter, you have the option of making your Tweets public or private. When new individuals wish to follow you, you’ll get a request that you may allow or refuse if you safeguard your Tweets. Unless you ban them, accounts that started following you before you protected your Tweets will be able to read and interact with your protected Tweets.

To make your Twitter account private, follow this step-by-step guide.

To make your Twitter account private, follow these steps:

On your phone, open the Twitter app.

Then press the More symbol, which looks like three dots.

Now navigate to your privacy and settings.

Go to your account and enter your password in the account details section.

Scroll down to Protected Tweets, press the arrow, and choose Protect my Tweets from the drop-down menu.

When given to choose between Cancel and Protect, choose Protect.

Follow the steps below to unprotect your Tweets:

Uncheck the option next to Protect my Tweets if you’re using the web. Uncheck the slider or box next to Protect your Tweets in the Twitter for iOS and Twitter for Android applications.

Before making your Tweets public, examine your pending follower requests. Any requests that are left pending will not be automatically accepted. Those accounts will have to follow you again if they are left pending.

Please keep in mind that if you unprotect your Tweets, all previously protected Tweets will become public.

New people wouldn’t be able to follow you if you have a private account. They’ll have to send you a Follow Request instead. You’ll get a notification if this happens. To get a list of all your pending Follow Requests, click View Now. After that, you can accept or decline them as you see fit.

The way you use Twitter changes when you protect your Tweets. This is no longer a public platform for discussion. It’s just a gathering spot for you and your followers. This implies that if you respond to an account that isn’t following you, they won’t see your Tweet, even if it’s a public account. This is the price you pay when you make your account private.