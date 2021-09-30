How to download iOS and iPadOS 15.1 updates?

Apple seeded the second public betas of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 today, a week after seeding the first betas and little over a week after releasing iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public.

After installing the necessary certificate from the Public Beta website, public beta testers who have joined up for Apple’s beta testing programme can receive the iOS and iPadOS 15.1 upgrades over the air.

Installing the newest iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, as you may know, is a breeze. Simply go to Settings > General > Software Update and touch the “Download and Install” button at the bottom of the page. You may also use iTunes to install the update by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Make a backup of your device before installing the update, regardless of whatever method you use.

SharePlay makes a comeback in iOS 15.1, with Apple testing the feature once more after it was withdrawn before to the release of iOS 15. SharePlay is a service that allows users to contact their friends and family and view movies, TV shows, or listen to music with them.

So that everyone sees the same thing at the same time, Apple has included features like shared playlists and TV show synchronisation. Apple is still working out the issues in SharePlay’s built-in screen sharing functionality.

iOS 15.1 brings Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio compatibility to the HomePod and HomePod mini, putting Apple’s speakers in line with iPhones, iPads, and Macs, when paired with the HomePod 15.1 beta (which is invite only).

iPhone users with a SMART Health Cards-enabled health care provider or state record can import their COVID-19 vaccination records into the Health app and then add a vaccine card to the Wallet app. This is an opt-in feature that utilises a global standard, but it must be implemented by healthcare providers.

Smart Health Cards are currently or will be accessible to residents of California, Louisiana, New York, Virginia, Hawaii, and parts of Maryland, as well as individuals who were vaccinated at Walmart, Sam’s Club, and CVS Health. Electronic health record companies such as Epic and Cerner, as well as healthcare providers, support Smart Health Cards.

The second beta of iOS 15.1 corrects an issue with the Unlock with Apple Watch feature that prohibited an authorised Apple Watch from unlocking an iPhone while the user was wearing a mask. The functionality was previously unavailable on the iPhone 13 Pro, but it is now available with the iOS 15.1 upgrade.