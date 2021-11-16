How to download video from Twitter

There are two primary websites that make it easy to download a video that has been shared on Twitter: SaveTweetVid or TwitterVideoDownloader are two options.

Both websites operate in the same manner. You’ll need to copy the direct URL to the tweet that contains the video you want to save from Twitter’s website, paste it into the text area on either site, and then click download.

SaveTweetVid will then prompt you to choose between three different quality levels. Click Download next to the file size you wish to save, and the clip will begin downloading immediately. Alternatively, you can download the file to your phone or tablet by scanning the QR code at the bottom of the page.

TwitterVideoDownloader also provides you with a variety of quality settings. Next to the video quality you wish to save, click the Download option.

If you wish to save the video to your Android phone, use the Download Twitter Videos app.

The software is ad-supported, but you may eliminate the adverts for 99 cents with an in-app purchase.

After you’ve finished installing it, open it up and choose your chosen settings. I set it up to automatically start downloading videos at the highest definition when I share or paste a link into the app.

Use the Twitter app to discover a tweet that contains the video you want to download once you’ve set up Download Twitter Videos. Select Copy link to Tweet or Share Tweet through when you tap the Share button. If you copied the URL, exit the Twitter app, open Download Twitter Videos, and then paste it into the top-right text field.

Look for and press the Download Twitter Video app button in the sharing choices if you tapped on the tweet. The movie will then be downloaded in the background by the app.

To watch the videos you’ve downloaded, launch the app and choose the one you wish to watch. After that, you may share it with another app, save it to your Photos app, or upload it to a cloud storage provider to keep it secure.

Apple’s Shortcuts programme is a fantastic tool for automating mundane chores or doing more sophisticated operations, such as downloading videos from Twitter.

You must first install Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad before you can install the Shortcut that downloads videos.

After it’s been installed, go to your phone’s or tablet’s Settings app and select Shortcuts from the list of possibilities. Toggle the Allow Untrusted Shortcuts switch to the On position. To install user-created Shortcuts that aren’t included in the Shortcuts app’s Gallery area, we have to go through this extra step.

After you’ve completed all of this, open this URL on your iPhone or iPad and hit Get Shortcut. The Shortcut app will launch and display all of the task’s actions. It’s a heap of nonsense for most of us, including myself. Simply scroll to the bottom of the page and press the red “Add Untrusted Shortcut” button.