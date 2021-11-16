New leaked rumors for OnePlus 10 Pro spotted online also launch timeline leaked

We already know that OnePlus is preparing to release the next-generation OnePlus 10 series. The forthcoming flagship gadgets may be released sooner than predicted. Last year, the firm released smartphones in the 8 series in March; however, if reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 10 series will be available in February.

The OnePlus 10 Pro renders were released online last week. Now, the latest development brings the device’s renderings back, displaying its entire form, and it is also alleged to be the final design of OnePlus’s next-generation flagship model.

OnePlus 10 series launch timeline leaked

The OnePlus 10 series has begun private testing in Europe and China, according to 91mobiles (via tipster Yogesh Brar). The launch might happen in late January or early February. Although there is no official word on this, it is best to treat it as conjecture.

Zouton, on the other hand, has revealed the whole design and features of the forthcoming OnePlus 10 Pro in partnership with OneLeaks. Beginning with the back panel, the smartphone will have a completely redesigned camera module than the previous-generation OnePlus 9 Pro.

The gadget is distinguished by a square-shaped camera module that occupies minimal space at the top. The camera module’s shape is identical to that of the Galaxy S21 series, and it will include three sensors as well as an LED flash.

OnePlus will once again employ Hasselblad sensors to improve photography performance. The Hasselblad logo is set vertically next to the sensors, while the OnePlus logo is visible in the center of the back panel. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to be available in three colors: black, white, and light blue.

The front of the next-generation model will also include a punch-hole cutout in the upper left corner. The power button is located on the right edge, the volume rockers are located on the left side, and the SIM tray is located at the bottom edge.

OnePlus 10 Pro expected features and leaks on pricing

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is reported to include a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will, like other OnePlus smartphones, lack a microSD card port.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to include a 5,000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging, which would charge the handset from zero to 100 percent in only 20 minutes. Furthermore, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to run the Oppo-OnePlus unified OS, which is expected to be released in early 2022.

As of currently, no pricing information has leaked. It will also be premature to remark on the OnePlus 10 Pro. More information should be available in the following days. According to the same report, OnePlus will only release the regular and Pro models under the 10-series. The design of the regular OnePlus 10 was recently revealed, revealing its front panel.

Also Read: