From science facts to standup comedy, from hot chart songs to food recipes, there is nothing on which there isn’t a YouTube video. We all watch them almost every time, other than at times when there is no internet availability. And we know how that feels. What if we told you there was still one way we could watch them anytime we want that too without the internet? Well, there is a way to it- download YouTube videos.

Downloading YouTube recordings is simple, and there are heaps of motivations to check it out. For instance. it lets you watch them without an internet connection which is ideal for keeping yourself engaged on planes, prepares, and traveling places without depending on the availability of the internet.

Downloading YouTube recordings additionally a great option in the event that your mobile data plan is limited and you can’t spend much data streaming videos. You can download them on your phone utilizing your home Wi-Fi, and watch them progress without worrying about exhausting your data limit.

The best part is that you can do it for absolutely no cost! For both Dekstop and Mobiles, Youtube itself provides free tools with which you can download YouTube videos free. Keep on reading to discover how

How to download YouTube videos?

Install Tubemate

Though there are many apps out there that can help you to download YouTube videos however we will suggest you try your luck with TubeMate. TubeMate is one of the most mainstream tools for downloading YouTube videos on Android cell phones. It’s truly simple to utilize and has the highlights you need with no fancy odds and loose ends.

The Tubemate is not available on Google Play Store to install. Apparently, Play Store isn’t kind enough on Youtube video downloaders. So to download Tubemate you will have to allow your device to install this app. Make sure to go through settings.

Select a video to download

Once you start with the process you will get a notification asking if you’re okay to proceed with the download of APK files. After the Tubemate downloads, you have to install it. When you will open the applications you will receive a set of permissions you will have to give access to in order to download YouTube videos.

The app’s appearance is much like YouTube itself only with a black background. Search for a video and start playing it. On the bottom right of the screen, there will be a red button of Download, tap on it.

Download your video

When you tap on the Download options, you will receive a list of formats in which you can download the YouTube video. There will be plenty of options for video and audio formats with different quality and resolution. You can choose any of them according to your preference and space on the device.