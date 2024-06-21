Elden Ring, the critically acclaimed action RPG from FromSoftware, has been receiving periodic updates to enhance gameplay, fix bugs, and introduce new content. While these updates generally improve the game, there are times when players may prefer to revert to an earlier version. This could be due to compatibility issues with mods, personal preference for gameplay mechanics, or performance reasons. This guide will walk you through the process of downpatching Elden Ring to a previous version as of 2024.

KEYPOINTS:

Make a backup of your ER0000.sl2 (vanilla) and ER0000.co2 (seamless) save files by going to %APPDATA%EldenRing. Locate your “EasyAntiCheat” folder in the Elden Ring Game directory and backup. Select “Only update this game when I launch it” from the menu when you right-click Elden Ring in Steam’s Properties and Updates section. Use this link to navigate to your Steam Console (if the link does not work, try typing “steam://open/console” into a browser window or run prompt, or search for instructions on how to access the Steam Console on Google). Apply the subsequent three commands: This will take some time because you are redownloading Elden Ring. Download depot 1245620 1245624 4173907165901381087 download depot 1245620 1245621 4586391483365949586 and wait for the downloads to finish. @AllowSkipGameUpdate 1 The files you’ve downloaded will be in Steamsteamappscontentapp_1245620depot_1245624 and Steamsteamappscontentapp_1245620depot_1245621

Move these files over to your Elden Ring folder, overwriting the existing files. If you get a corrupted save error, run the game through Mod Engine 2 once with all mods disabled to port your base game saves over, then once again with only seamless co-op enabled to port your seamless co-op saves over to 1.10.1 (Unalloyed comes with an update_saves.bat script that will walk you through this)

To re-update, first restore your backed up Easy Anti-cheat folder (and save data if desired) and then right click Elden Ring in Steam and go to properties… Local Files… Verify Integrity of game files… and then launch the game from Steam to port your save data back and verify that the game works.

Why Downpatch Elden Ring?

Mod Compatibility : Many mods are designed for specific versions of the game and may not work correctly or at all with newer updates. Performance Issues : Sometimes, new patches can introduce performance issues that weren’t present in earlier versions. Preference for Older Mechanics : Some players may prefer the balance and mechanics of an earlier version of the game.

Pre-Requirements

Steam Version of Elden Ring: This guide assumes you have the Steam version of the game. Backup Files: Always backup your current game files before attempting to downpatch.

Step 1: Backup Your Current Game Files

Before making any changes, ensure you have a backup of your current Elden Ring game files. This will allow you to restore your game if anything goes wrong during the downpatch process.

Navigate to your Elden Ring installation directory. This is typically found at `C:Program Files (x86)SteamsteamappscommonElden Ring`.

Copy the entire Elden Ring folder to a safe location on your hard drive.

Step 2: Obtain the Desired Patch Version

You need to acquire the specific game files for the version you want to revert to. This can be done through several methods:

Steam Console: Using the Steam console is the most direct method. However, you will need to know the depot IDs and manifest IDs for the specific version you wish to download. Websites like [SteamDB](https://steamdb.info/) can help you find these IDs.

Open the Steam console by pressing `Win + R` and typing `steam://open/console`.

Use the command: `download_depot <AppID> <DepotID> <ManifestID>`. For Elden Ring, the AppID is `1245620`. Example command: “` download_depot 1245620 1245621 1234567890123456789 “`

Third-Party Websites: Some websites archive old versions of game patches. Use these with caution and ensure the files are from a reputable source.

Step 3: Replace the Game Files

Once you have downloaded the desired version, navigate to your Elden Ring installation directory.

Replace the current game files with the files from the older version you downloaded.

Disable Automatic Updates

To prevent Steam from automatically updating Elden Ring to the latest version, you need to disable automatic updates.

Open your Steam client.

Right-click on Elden Ring in your Library and select `Properties`.

Under the `Updates` tab, set `Automatic updates` to `Only update this game when I launch it`.

Step 5: Launch the Game

After replacing the files and disabling automatic updates, launch Elden Ring to ensure it runs correctly.

If the game runs without issues, you have successfully downpatched Elden Ring.

Additional Tips

Offline Mode : Consider playing in offline mode to avoid any issues with online features that may arise from using an older version.

: Consider playing in offline mode to avoid any issues with online features that may arise from using an older version. Revert to Latest Version : If you encounter problems, you can always revert to the latest version by verifying the game files through Steam. Right-click on Elden Ring in your Library, go to `Properties`, select the `Local Files` tab, and click `Verify integrity of game files`.

Conclusion

Downpatching Elden Ring can help you maintain compatibility with mods, improve performance, or simply enjoy a preferred version of the game. By following this guide, you should be able to revert to an earlier version with minimal hassle. Remember to always backup your game files before making any changes, and use reputable sources for obtaining older versions of the game. Enjoy your journey through the Lands Between, no matter which version you choose to play!