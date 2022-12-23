How To Dye Armor in The Witcher 3

In the form of a next-generation update, the game witcher 3 is considered to return for all the fans of the game by 14th December 2022 this next-generation update will be in share many exciting features like the fixes, quality of life improvements, graphical updates, and many more exciting parameters into the witcher 3 game.

Although the players who have been searching for the new features introduced into the witcher 3 game. Many players are still concerned about the process in which the dyeing mechanic will be able to work in the game along with that the players are concerned about the third installment of the Witcher franchise.

The types of dyes in the game

In the progression of the witcher 3 game as the player can find the dyes. Although sometimes it is difficult and required the completion of some quests along with looting or feelings of any enemy players so that the player will be able to craft the dying through the alchemy in the game.

The player will be able to execute these operations with the help of diagrams that are provided along with the dying colors of all the dying farmers provided in the game. The player will be able to dye their armor only if they can own the blood and wine DLC in the game. These DLC diagrams will be visible to the players who were the player can get access to Toussaint in the game.

In all the situations the good thing is that all these armors it can be easily brought by the player with the help of a dye merchant that is located in the southern region of Belapur port near the lake in the game of witcher 3. The Merchant in these locations are seen to be selling the dyes and the dye remover but it is also noteworthy thing that they are limited in quality and cost a little bit high as compared to other features in the game.

The user will be able to get these dyes from Toussaint at some particular locations only such as the Yellow dye can be found by the user from the cemetery in the Beauclair. The user will be able to get the formula for looting this yellow dye from the crypt west which is located at the Metinna Gate in the narrow corridor of the main chamber in the game. Similarly, the user will be able to get black Dye in the ruins of a castle which is located in the Northeast of Toussaint.