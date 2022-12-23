How To Take Screenshots in Steam Deck

The feature of screenshots is considered one of the most important parameters in recording the gameplay of Gamers. With the help of these features, the user will be able to record their in-game photos along with more features were enjoying the game.

This feature was not available by now Steam but thankfully this feature has been introduced into Steam Deck in its new version. With this new feature taking much will be able to take a few clicks with the help of just a few buttons on the system while enjoying the gameplay.

The process of taking screenshots at the stream deck

The player will be able to screenshot while enjoying the game at any moment the while game is running on the device and as the device is turned on. if the user is not able to work on taking a shot of a particularly vital moment in the game or capture some of the important options in the game then it is considerably tough for the user to get back to those moments where is in the game.

The player will be able to work upon the option of the screenshot as the player can locate the Steam button which is available at the front section of the steam deck. Once the player can locate the steam button then the next time the player will be required to locate the R1 button which is available on the right-hand shoulder of the same device.

In the next step the player will be required to press the steam button and R1 button both together. Once the prayer has been done with that then the steam deck will notify the player that a player has been able to take a screenshot and this field be visible at the bottom right side of the screen along with the preview of the screenshot that has bill taken by the player while enjoying the game.

As the player is done with capturing the screenshot then the player will be able to access this screenshot in the image gallery of steam by pressing the steam button and selecting the media option on the device. In the next instance, the screen will be visible to the player along with all the screenshots that have been captured by the player.

At this moment the player will be required to press the L1 and R1 buttons so that the player will be able to access all the public and private images that have been captured by the user from the game.