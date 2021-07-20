How to Edit your Memoji on your iPhone

Step by Step guide on how to edit your Memoji on your compatible apple devices

You can create Memoji using iOS 12 and later devices. Create an Memoji to add some fun to boring old texts, compatible with your personality. You can now create an animated Memoji using your voice and which detects facial expressions. Read further to know how to use the app now.

Go to your ‘Messages’ app Click on your desired contact then go to Animoji icon with a monkey face displayed at the bottom of your screens You will now be able to view your Memoji character Tap the three dots on the bottom left corner of your screen to open the menu You will see three options: ‘edit’, ‘duplicate and ‘delete’ Choose ‘edit’ Now you can edit your Memoji’s skin, hairstyle, eyes, nose, head. mouth, facial hair, eye wear and head wear. When you are done making changes and are satisfied with your Memoji press ‘done’ on the upper right corner to save.

Your new Memoji will be displayed in your ‘sticker’ options across all apps.

How to use animated Memoji in Messages

Open Messages once again and go to the contact you would like to message. Click on the Memoji button and swipe left to pick a Memoji of your choice Tap the recorded button and record a message which does not exceed 30 seconds. If you want to choose a different Memoji with the same recording slide across and select the Memoji you prefer. Tap and hold the Memoji and drag it to the message thread. If you choose to delete the Memoji, tap the trash icon Finally, click the send button.

You also have the option of using Memoji stickers during FaceTime, just tap the effects icon during the call and choose the Memoji you would like to send. Press the cancel button (X) to continue the call without the Memoji. If you would like your Memoji on all your compatible devices then you will have to enable a two-factor authentication. Sign into iCloud with the same Apple ID on all your devices with your iCloud Drive turned on. to enable this go to Settings and select ‘Your Name’, move next to iCloud and finally turn on iCloud Drive.

