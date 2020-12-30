Know how to How to Enable a Firefox Extension in Private Browsing Mode

A lot of people surf the web in Private mode. It is the Private mode in Mozilla Firefox which lets you browse the internet giving you privacy by keeping your local browsing history private. It is in the default settings of Mozilla Firefox that the browser turns off the extension while you are using the private mode in order to make sure of the fact that the extensions do not pry on your data.

However if in some cases you feel that your extension is really trusted, you can use it well while browsing in a Private Browsing mode too, and we’re here to tell you exactly how that can happen. Follow simple and easy steps to Enable a Firefox Extension in Private Browsing Mode.

Enable a Firefox Extension in Private Browsing Mode