How to enable and disable location on Twitter

Twitter- we’re sure you’ve heard the name of it. To put it plainly, Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service which allows users to share their ideas and thoughts. You can make a tweet post with a 280-word limit, you can post it, like it, and retweet tweets on Twitter. Many popular politicians, leaders, celebrities, and social media influencers are available on Twitter and you can follow them to actually follow their feeds.

With everything that twitter has to offer, you can also share your location with your followers. However, if you don’t wish to share your location you can also disable the geotag.

How to enable and disable location on your device for iOS-

Tap on the ‘Settings’ on your iPhone/iPad Tap on the ‘Location Service’ option Hold down the slider available next to the location service to turn the feature on In the list that appears, look for the twitter app Tap on the ‘never’ or ‘while using the app’ option as per your wish

How to enable and disable location on your device for android-

Tap the ‘Settings’ feature available for your device Tap on the ‘apps’ option Search for the ‘Twitter’ option in the list, when you find it tap on it Go through the ‘Permissions’ and then slide the location option to enable/disable location

How to enable and disable precise location at the account level within the Twitter app on an iOS device



Tap on the ‘Twitter’ app on your device There will be a profile icon present on your screen, tap on that Tap for the ‘settings and privacy’ options Under the safety column, tap on ‘precise location’ section Slide the feature to turn your precise location on or off as per your comfort

How to enable and disable precise location at the account level within the Twitter app on an Android device

