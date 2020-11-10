Here’s a Comprehensive Guide to Install a Solar Inverter System

Solar power has emerged as one of the few sustainable alternate sources of energy that can be easily scaled down for use in your homes. In a country like India, that is blessed with an abundance of sunlight, solar energy can be the solution to sky-high bills as well as the power outages that plague our cities and villages. The fact that it also helps the environment is an added bonus to sweeten the deal. With solar inverter price coming down over the years, there has never been a better time to switch to solar energy.

One of the main aspects of getting the sun to power your homes is a solar inverter. It helps convert the energy that the solar panels gather into usable energy for your appliances.

What Are the Things You Need for The Installation?

The installation of a solar inverter is not a complex process and can be easily done. You can even convert your normal inverter into one powered by solar panels with little to no change in the wiring. Some of the things that you require other than the solar panels to make this a smooth process are a flat head screwdriver, a plier, a MC4 branch connector, a solar lead acid battery, an MCB box with a 40 Amp DC MCB. Also, add to the mix a solar cable, a compass, a wire cutter, a battery jumper cable, and of course, the solar inverter, and you are set for installation.

How Do I Install the Inverter?

Install the Solar Panels on Your Roof First

Before the solar inverter can work its magic, you need to identify where and how many solar panels you will require. Bear in mind that the area you choose will need to be away from shade so that it is in the best spot to absorb sunlight. Typically, a south-facing structure gives the best results.

You will also need to adjust the solar panels at the right tilt angle to position them in a prime spot to absorb the sun’s energy. This depends on where you stay in the country.

Solar Panels Electrical Connections

Connect the two main wires to the connector box and then move onto the MCB box placed on the wall. Here, install the 40 Amp double-pole DC MCB box. Connect the solar panels to this box, ensuring that the MCB box is switched off. Finish the electrical system by connecting the solar panel wires to the inverter.

Battery Connection to the Solar inverter

Make sure you use battery jointers for this step to connect the two batteries. Make the required electrical connections and switch the inverter to tubular mode.

Main Connection and Output Connection

In the last step, connect the inverters mains to the main AC socket. This socket is then connected to the MCB box. The inverter is now set up for use, and both the panels and the inverter system can be switched on to provide solar power to your house.

Solar systems take about 100 square feet and can be easily installed to power your home. These products can help you save about 30% on your electricity bills and offer power savings of up to 3 units per day with Intelligent Solar Optimization Technique.

Solar energy is clean, efficient, easy to install, and cuts down on your electricity bills.