Everybody likes a touch of personalization whether it be their favorite ice cream or when browsing on the web. And given the fact that we spend more time doing the latter than the former(open for debate), managing cookies on your phone becomes all the more significant. Well, the good news is it is not rocket science and you can do it as long as your fingers are well coordinated for a few taps and clicks.

What Are Cookies?

For those who aren’t aware of cookies and how they work, the answer is simple. Contrary to its name, cookies are nothing but small text files that keep an eye on the websites you visit and then save the information about the same. This helps to create a personalized web browsing experience.

Cookies are enabled by default on a good majority of the browsers we use every day. In case you have turned them off on your phone, you don’t have to stress too much. Because it is rather easy to turn it back on. Cookies can be enabled for iPhone’s Safari browser in the settings app. However, the luxury of choice is not available for a good number of third-party browsers in which cookies are turned on by default and cannot be turned off.

Privacy Concerns

You might be quite used to the privacy concerns mentioned in relation to the use of cookies, and some might even advise completely turning off or blocking or diable all cookies. Well, the opinions might be divided on this front but the bottom line is that cookies are just small text files that facilitate the personalization of the browsing experience. These files collect and store information about the sites you visit to manage preferences. They have the ability to remember the country you are from or the time you are logged in. If that sounds a bit ominous to you, then you should stick with the normal cookies. But if you prefer a personalized experience, then enabling cookies is a great way to go.

How To Enable Cookies On iPhone

Enabling Cookies on iPhone is not a Herculean task. All you need is some patience to go to Settings and do the needful. Read along to know how to enable Cookies on your iPhone so that the next time you browse you will have a more personalized experience.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone Tap on ‘Safari’ Don’t forget to turn off the “Prevent Cross-site Tracking” in the Privacy and Security section. By swiping the slider to the left in the very same section, turn off “Block All Cookies” and you are good to go

Cookies In Third-Party Browsers

If you have third-party browsers on your iPhone, you don’t have to worry about managing cookies because they are already turned on by default in these apps. And most of the time, it cannot be turned off. But you are not completely without a choice.

However, if you are someone who prefers growing without cookies being stored, then you will have to go on ‘Incognito’ mode or “Private’ mode, particularly in browsers like Firefox or Chrome. In the main browser mode, turning off the Cookies is out of the question.