Verizon users, both current and former, find themselves at the center of a significant legal development with the recently settled class-action lawsuit over administrative charges. The $100 million settlement, reached in mid-November in the case Esposito et al. v. Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless, presents an opportunity for eligible users to claim their share of the settlement amount. This article provides a detailed guide on the settlement terms, eligibility criteria, submission process, and Verizon’s response.

Unpacking the Settlement Details

Under the terms of the proposed settlement, Verizon commits to distributing up to $100 million to eligible individuals. The payout structure involves a base amount of $15, with an additional $1 for each month users were subject to the administrative fee. It is essential for users to be aware that the payments are capped at $100 per account holder.

Who Qualifies for the Settlement?

To partake in the settlement, claimants must be current or former individual consumer account holders in the United States. They should have availed postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and were charged and paid an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge between January 1, 2016, and November 8, 2023.

Navigating the Submission Process

Claimants have until April 15 to submit their claims and secure a chance to be part of the settlement. Two submission methods are available: online submission or mail. However, it’s crucial to note that failing to make a claim by the deadline not only jeopardizes eligibility but also forfeits the ability to take legal action related to the case in the future.

The Opt-Out Option

Claimants are granted the option to opt out of the settlement until February 20. Opting out signifies a choice not to participate in the settlement, allowing individuals to retain their right to pursue individual legal action against Verizon.

Verizon’s Stance and Response

While agreeing to the settlement, Verizon maintains its innocence, denying any wrongdoing. According to a company spokesperson, Verizon ensures clear disclosure of its wireless consumer Admin Charge during various transactions, marketing endeavors, contractual agreements, and billing processes. The charge, explained as necessary for regulatory compliance and network-related costs, will see further transparency through amendments to the Customer Agreement.

In March, a fairness hearing is scheduled to approve the proposed settlement. Post-approval, eligible customers who filed claims can anticipate the commencement of payment disbursements. The final amount distributed may vary depending on the total number of valid claims received.

As Verizon users navigate this legal landscape, the $100 million settlement offers a tangible opportunity for eligible individuals to claim their rightful share. The settlement, devoid of any admission of guilt, seeks to address the concerns raised by plaintiffs. To ensure active participation, current and former Verizon users must adhere to the April 15 claim submission deadline and carefully consider the opt-out option by February 20. The fairness hearing in March will play a pivotal role in finalizing the settlement, with eligible users poised to receive their payments in the aftermath. This comprehensive guide aims to empower users in understanding the intricacies of the settlement process and making informed decisions in this legal scenario.