How to erase your Facebook data without removing your account

With the recent news about Facebook’s wired exercises, we’re all expecting that it’s the point we give this toxic relationship, yet it’s troublesome when it’s the primary (or even just) way we speak with loved ones all throughout the world.

On the off chance that you need to #DeleteFacebook, however, needs to keep your record alive for different reasons, you’re in good company.You can extract as much data regarding yourself as possible, and maintain and preserve valuable pictures from staying secured and used without your express consent, while still maintaining an account on Facebook.

It is anything but an ideal arrangement, yet it will decrease the measure of your own life that Facebook takes from you for its monetary profit. Here’s how.

The most effective method to erase Facebook posts

1.Log into Facebook.

2.Click on the arrow on the upper-right corner > click on Settings.

3.Here, you will discover Download a copy of your Facebook information at the lower part of the page.

4.Click-on Start My Archive on the following screen.

5.It will request that you enter your password to affirm the process.

6.When you enter your password, the organization will begin producing your document and will send you an acceptance email.

7.Following a few moments, you will get another email and another warning on Facebook cautioning you that your chronicle is prepared for download.

8.The organization will again request that you repeat your password before you can download the file.

Erase Facebook information without erasing your record

With over 1.4 billion individuals signing on to Facebook every day to find their friends, maintain their standards, burn through news, and follow their superstars, Facebook will have an extraordinary degree of admittance to your information. All things considered, it comes free of charge, which implies you are the item.

On the off chance that you are amazed by the measure of information Facebook gathers on (you can check it through the above document), you can erase Facebook information from Activity Log that shows every movement since the day you joined to sell your information.

In a statement today, the organization vowed to present new devices that will make it simpler for individuals to see and erase their information. We will refresh this piece once those tools begin carrying out to general society.

Instructions to restrict what promoters get from your Facebook account

To avoid episodes like the Cambridge Analytica outrage, follow these means:

1.Sign in to Facebook.

2.Click on Settings > Apps.

3.Under Apps, Websites and Plugins, click on the Edit button and Disable Platform.

If you would prefer not to impair the stage (this limits you from utilizing your Facebook record to sign in to other applications/games), you can in any case-control what information is in danger given your friends and outsider applications. Under Apps Others Use, click on Edit and uncheck data that you don’t need applications utilized by your companions to see.

At long last, to restrict Facebook from following you off the webpage and around the web, go to Settings > Ads and turn off Facebook’s capacity to follow you and gather information about you from different sites that you visit.

On the mobile application…

You can tap on the hamburger menu to go to Account Settings and click on Apps and Ads to get to these equivalent settings as above. The Apps menu will introduce you to a rundown of all the applications and games that are utilizing the majority of your Facebook information.

“Remember that you won’t reactivate your record or recover any of the substance or data you have added,” Facebook alerts. It could require 90 days before information related to your record is totally [hopefully] taken out from Facebook’s workers.