Alolan Vulpix is a well-liked Kanto region variation of the traditional Vulpix, distinguished by its distinct Ice type and gorgeous white fur. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, evolving Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales is a simple process that calls for a few stages. This thorough guide will assist you in developing your Alolan Vulpix in these games.

KEYPOINT: Alolan Vulpix uses an evolutionary stone, just like Kantonian Vulpix, to develop into Ninetales. Ice stones, which are found in chilly places like Glaseado Mountain, are necessary for plays. Purchasing Ice Stones in the Port Marinada auction is an additional method of obtaining them.

Step 1: Purchasing an Alolan Vulpix

You must first acquire an Alolan Vulpix in order to develop one. There isn’t currently a wild-caught Alolan Vulpix included directly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Still, there are a few ways to obtain one:

Exchange from Other Games : In Pokémon Home, you can exchange an Alolan Vulpix that you have from a previous game, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In-Game Events and Promotions : Keep an eye out for any special events, promotions, or distributions that might offer an Alolan Vulpix as a reward.

Step 2: Alolan Vulpix Evolution Preparation

Evolving your Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales is the following step after obtaining it. Alolan Vulpix needs a specific evolutionary item, in contrast to certain Pokémon that evolve through happiness or levelling up.

Step 3: Getting an Ice Stone

Using an Ice Stone, Alolan Vulpix transforms into Alolan Ninetales. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the following is how to get an Ice Stone:

Wandering Through the Wild : Occasionally, Ice Stones can be discovered in particular areas within the Paldea region. If you are in an icy or mountainous location, search the ground for shiny objects. What to buy from Delibird Presents : Look through the many Delibird Presents stores in the larger cities. Though their inventory may change, Ice Stones may be bought, , so visit multiple locations or check back periodically. Tera Raid Battles and Other Events : Occasionally, Ice Stones might be rewards for participating in Tera Raid Battles or other special events within the game.

Step 4: Alolan Vulpix Evolution

The moment has come to upgrade your Alolan Vulpix once you obtain an Ice Stone:

Let’s get your bag open : Navigate to your bag using the main menu. Go to the section on Evolution Stones : Look through your collection of stuff for the Ice Stone. Alolan Vulpix can be used with the Ice Stone : Choose to utilise the Ice Stone on your Alolan Vulpix after selecting it. A little animation that shows your Vulpix changing into a stunning Alolan Ninetales will play.

Advantages of Ninetales Alolan

Alolan Ninetales is a strong and graceful Pokémon that possesses the following traits:

Its typing is Ice/Fairy , giving it advantages and disadvantages over its Kanto equivalent. Alolan Ninetales possesses two abilities : Snow Cloak and Snow Warning, which when used while entering a battle, generates a hailstorm that helps Ice-type techniques. Move Pool : Alolan Ninetales is a flexible addition to your team because it can perform a wide range of Ice and Fairy-type moves. In battle, special moves like Aurora Veil, Ice Beam, and Dazzling Gleam are especially helpful.

In summary

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, evolving Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales is a satisfying procedure that gives your team a special and potent Pokémon. Getting an Ice Stone and utilising it on your Alolan Vulpix, you can enjoy the benefits of an elegant and strategic addition to your roster. Happy training!