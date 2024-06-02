In a significant move for tech enthusiasts and Apple fans, Best Buy and Amazon have rolled out substantial discounts on the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models. These deals, available for a limited time, offer some of the best prices seen this year on these high-performance laptops. The discounts include both the previous generation M2 models from 2022 and the newly launched M3 computers, providing a range of options for different budgets and needs.

Amazon’s Unbeatable Deals on M2 MacBook Air

Amazon is offering impressive discounts on every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air, making these deals hard to ignore. The price cuts are substantial, with all models reduced by $170, marking new all-time low prices for these notebooks. Notably, these discounts are available to all customers without the need for a coupon code, simplifying the purchase process.

– **256GB Model**: The 256GB version of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is now priced at $829.00, down from its original price, making it an attractive option for those looking for a powerful yet affordable laptop.

– **512GB Model**: For those needing more storage, the 512GB model is available for $1,029.00, also reflecting a significant price drop.

These deals surpass previous discounts tracked earlier in the year by approximately $50, making it an excellent time to buy. Additionally, both models are available in all four color options: Starlight, Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight. This variety allows customers to choose a MacBook Air that fits their personal style.

Following the introduction of the M3 MacBook Air, Apple reduced the price of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air by $100, yet it remains a competitive option in the market alongside the newer M3 models.

Best Buy’s Offers on M3 MacBook Air

Best Buy, on the other hand, is offering significant discounts on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air lineup. These deals include up to $100 off on the latest 2024 models, marking them as some of the best prices available since their launch. The M3 MacBook Air models feature advanced specifications, making them a top choice for those seeking cutting-edge technology.

– **256GB Model**: The starting price for the 256GB model is now $1,199.00, providing a great entry point for the latest technology.

– **512GB Models**: The discounts also extend to the 512GB versions, making it easier for users to choose the storage option that best fits their needs.

The M2 MacBook Air remains a robust and versatile laptop, suitable for a wide range of users from students to professionals. Its performance, combined with the current discounts, makes it an appealing choice for those looking for a high-quality MacBook without the higher price tag of the latest models.

The M3 MacBook Air, however, represents the latest in Apple’s laptop technology, offering enhanced performance, better graphics, and longer battery life. The 15-inch models at Best Buy, now available at reduced prices, provide an opportunity to own the newest technology at a more affordable cost.

Where to Find These Deals

These steep discounts are part of a broader trend of competitive pricing as retailers prepare for major shopping seasons. Customers can find these deals directly on Amazon and Best Buy’s websites. Additionally, for those interested in staying updated on all the latest deals, the full Deals Roundup is an excellent resource to track ongoing discounts and promotions.

Update on M2 MacBook Air Prices

In a recent update, Amazon has further reduced the prices of the M2 MacBook Air models, reinforcing their position as one of the best deals currently available in the market. With record low prices, now is an optimal time for consumers to invest in a MacBook Air.

For those in the market for a new laptop, the current discounts on the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models offer exceptional value. Whether opting for the reliable and affordable M2 or the cutting-edge M3, these deals from Best Buy and Amazon provide an excellent opportunity to purchase high-performance Apple laptops at unprecedented prices.