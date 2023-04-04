How To Evolve Charcadet

Evolving your Pokémon is an important part of the game, and in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Charcadet can evolve into two exclusive Pokémon: Armarouge and Ceruledge. These two Pokémon have different types and abilities, making them valuable additions to your team.

To find Charcadet, you’ll need to search in the South, East, and West provinces of Paldea. While it’s not the rarest Pokémon, it can be a little hard to spot due to its small size. Keep travelling between areas to increase your chances of encountering it. You can find it anywhere except for North Province, both during the day and night.

To evolve Charcadet, you’ll need to obtain a specific item that is exclusive to each version of the game. In Pokémon Violet, you’ll need to trade ten Sinistea Chips for the Malicious Armor. Sinistea can be found next to Zapapico in East Province (Area Three), and also in the ruins outside of Alfornada in South Province (Area Six). Once you have the Malicious Armor, use it on Charcadet to evolve it into Ceruledge.

In Pokémon Scarlet, you’ll need to gather ten Bronzor Fragments to obtain the Auspicious Armor. Bronzor can be found in ruins across the South, East, and West provinces of Paldea. You can find them around East Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Two), and West Province (Area One and Two). Once you have the Auspicious Armor, use it on Charcadet to evolve it into Armarouge.

If you have a friend who has the opposite version of the game, you can also trade with them to obtain Armarouge or Ceruledge. Alternatively, you can ask them to gather the required materials and trade a Pokémon holding the item to obtain it.

Armarouge is a Fire/Psychic-type Pokémon with the Flash Fire ability, while Ceruledge is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokémon with the same ability. Both are exclusive to their respective versions of the game, making them valuable additions to your team. Their different types and abilities can also give you an edge in battles against certain opponents.

In summary, evolving Charcadet into Armarouge or Ceruledge requires obtaining a specific item that is exclusive to each version of the game. While it may take some time to gather the necessary materials, the end result is worth it. Both Armarouge and Ceruledge have unique types and abilities that can give you an advantage in battles, making them valuable additions to your team. If you have a friend who has the opposite version of the game, you can also trade to obtain these exclusive Pokémon.