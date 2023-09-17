How To Evolve Chingling in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, a slew of beloved Pokemon, including Chingling and Chimecho, have made their triumphant return. These Psychic-type Pokemon have won the hearts of trainers with their endearing appearances and unique abilities. However, evolving Chingling into Chimecho involves a bit more than your typical level-up method. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process in simple terms, ensuring that even newcomers to the Pokemon world can understand.

Where to Find Chingling

To kickstart your journey towards evolving Chingling into Chimecho, you first need to find a Chingling. These little bell-like Pokemon can be discovered in rocky and grassy areas, primarily in the center of Kitakami. Here are some specific locations where you might encounter Chingling: Oni Mountain, Infernal Pass, Wistful Fields and Crystal Pool

One of the most reliable spots to find Chingling is around the Crystal Pool, situated at the heart of the Kitakami map. Many trainers have reported successful Chingling sightings in this area, along with Pokemon like Yanma and Barboach. Once you capture a Chingling, it will be registered as number 142 in your Pokedex, just before Chimecho and after Dusknoir.

How to Evolve Chingling into Chimecho

Now that you have a Chingling in your possession, the next step is to evolve it into Chimecho. This evolution requires raising Chingling’s friendship level and occurs during nighttime. Here’s how you can make it happen:

Boost Friendship : To increase Chingling’s friendship with you, spend quality time with your Pokemon. You can catch Chingling in a Luxury or Friend Ball to expedite this process. Additionally, if you can find a Soothe Bell, give it to Chingling to further accelerate the friendship-building process. Interact with Chingling : Walking around with Chingling in your party, offering it items, engaging in auto-battles, and taking it along for picnics are all activities that help strengthen your bond. However, be mindful that letting Chingling get knocked out in battles can decrease its friendship level. Friendship-Boosting Berries : In your bag, check for berries that enhance friendship. These include the Pomeg Berry, Kelpsy Berry, Qualot Berry, Hondew Berry, Grepa Berry, and Tamato Berry. Feeding Chingling some of these berries can speed up the process. Keep in mind that using these berries may cause Chingling to lose some of its Effort Values (EVs). Friendship Checker : To keep track of Chingling’s friendship level, visit Cascarrafa. In the center of the city, north of the fountain, you’ll find the Friendship Checker along with her Marill. She’ll provide you with a rough idea of how close you are to evolving Chingling. Once she tells you, “You’re good friends, all right!” you’re either close or ready to trigger the evolution. Level Up at Night : The final step in evolving Chingling into Chimecho is leveling it up during nighttime. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the day-night cycle lasts approximately 72 minutes. You may need to wait for around half an hour or so for the night to arrive. Once the moonlight graces the world of Scarlet and Violet, your Chingling will evolve into Chimecho.

Conclusion

Evolving Chingling into Chimecho in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may require a bit of patience and effort, but the adorable wind chime-like Pokemon is well worth the journey. By nurturing a strong bond with Chingling, providing it with the right items, and tracking its friendship level, you can successfully evolve it during the nighttime hours. With this straightforward guide, even those new to the world of Pokemon can embark on this delightful adventure and add Chimecho to their team of beloved Pokemon. So, set forth into Kitakami, capture a Chingling, and watch it evolve into the charming Chimecho under the starry skies of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.