How To Evolve Lampent in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask, brings not only new Pokémon into the game but also an opportunity to obtain species that were previously unavailable. Among these coveted creatures are Lampent and Chandelure, two ghost- and fire-type Pokémon that were dearly missed after their absence in the initial release of the latest generation. The good news is that the time has finally come to bring these mysterious creatures back into your collection. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to find Lampent and evolve it into the formidable Chandelure with ease.

Lampent and Chandelure are powerful ghost- and fire-type Pokémon originally hailing from the Unova region. Now, in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC, you have the chance to add them to your roster. These unique Pokémon resemble eerie lamps, with Lampent being the intermediate stage in their evolutionary line, evolving from the tiny Litwick and eventually into the magnificent chandelier-like Chandelure. However, evolving Lampent into Chandelure requires a specific item, and we’re here to guide you every step of the way.

Finding Lampent

The first step in obtaining a Chandelure is to catch a Lampent. Unfortunately, Lampent is not readily available in the wilds of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Your best bet is to capture a Litwick and then evolve it into Lampent. Here’s how:

Locating Litwick: To catch a Litwick, you’ll want to search near the Infernal Path or northeast of Kitakami during nighttime. Litwicks tend to be more active during these hours. The good news is that Litwicks often appear at a relatively high level, making the evolution process smoother. Evolving Litwick: Once you have a Litwick in your possession, evolving it into Lampent is a breeze. All you need to do is level up your Litwick to Level 41. Given the high levels at which you can find Litwicks, reaching this milestone should be relatively simple.

Evolving Lampent into Chandelure

Now that you have your Lampent, it’s time to take the next step and evolve it into Chandelure. However, this evolution isn’t as straightforward as leveling up your Pokémon. Instead, you’ll need a specific item: a Dusk Stone. Here’s how to obtain and use it:

Acquiring a Dusk Stone: There are a couple of guaranteed locations in the base game where you can find Dusk Stones: Montenevera Gym: Look behind the Montenevera Gym in the grass. You’ll likely spot a Dusk Stone waiting for you.

Cascarrafa: Head east of Cascarrafa Town in the West Province. North of the river, near the cliffs, you’ll find a glowing Poké Ball containing a Dusk Stone in a patch of grass. Exploring Kitakami: If you’re in Kitakami, there’s another spot to discover a Dusk Stone. Head to the Timeless Woods and search along the wall near the south entrance. Keep an Eye Out: Occasionally, Dusk Stones may appear randomly in the wild as sparkling items inside Poké Balls. It’s always a good idea to inspect any shiny Poké Balls you come across. Porto Miranda Auctions: If you have the funds to spare, consider checking out the Porto Miranda Auctions. These auctions occasionally feature Dusk Stones for sale, making them a viable option if you’re short on Dusk Stones for evolving Lampent.

Once you have a Dusk Stone in your possession, evolving Lampent into Chandelure becomes a breeze. Simply use the Dusk Stone on your Lampent, and watch as it transforms into the formidable Chandelure.

Conclusion

With this guide, you’re well-equipped to find Lampent and evolve it into the awe-inspiring Chandelure in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The process may require a bit of effort, but the reward is well worth it. So, venture out into the world of Pokémon, explore the various locations, and embark on your journey to capture and evolve these ghostly fire-type Pokémon. The Teal Mask DLC has opened up exciting opportunities, and with persistence and determination, you can add Lampent and Chandelure to your team, ready to light up your battles. Happy hunting, Pokémon trainers!