How To Evolve Eevee Into Flareon in Pokemon Go

If you are wondering how to evolve an Eevee into Flareon in Pokemon Go, we have got you covered with all you need to obtain an Evolution of your own, such as Sylveon, Flareon, Umbreon, Espeon, or one of the other Eeveelutions, using name tricks and much more.

The methods for evolving Eevee in Pokemon Go are different than we are used to, so below, let us take a look at the methods for getting Sylveon, Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, or Leafeon. If you are used to Pokemon GO, you know that evolving Eevee with no direction gives you random evolutions like Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon. Once you use the naming cheat on those three Pokemon, normal evolutions on your Eevee have the same random chance to give you Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon.

You get to pick and choose what form of evolution you want your adorable little Eevee to take, naming it Sakura (Esperon), Tamao (Umbreon), Pyro (Flareon), Rainer (Vaporeon), or Sparky (Jolteon). Hit the evolution button, and an Eevee you have saved will transform into the evolution of your choice. To obtain a particular evolution, you can give your Eevee any one of the following names, and they will evolve into their respective option, guaranteed.

Fortunately, however, this is not quite as random as Pokemon Go makes it out to be, because there is actually a method that you can play around with the system to make Eevee evolve into each of its various forms. Ultimately, to answer your potential questions, yes, there is a foolproof method for getting Eevee to evolve into a Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon, and it works every single time.

The primary method for evolving an Eevee to Flareon is to just hit the Natural evolution button sadly, it is randomized -which could possibly give you Jolteon or Vaporeon instead of Flareon. Without tampering, Eevee automatically evolves into Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon. Hit the evolve button, and Eevee will transform into either Leafeon or Glaceon before you know it (as long as you have 25 Eevee Candies ready to go, of course).

You have to name Eevee something specific in order to get the evolution you want, so be sure to type that in just before clicking evolve. The original evolutions of Eevee Sparky, Rainer, and Pyro that you will have to check for the Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon evolutions, respectively, are, once again, derived from Eevee siblings from Pokemon Anime. You can evolve your Eevee to an Espeon (Psychic), Umbreon (Dark Type), Flareon (Fire Type), Vaporeon (Water Type), or Jolteon (Electric Type) simply by changing the name of your Eevee.