Brazil Approves Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Brazil Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) has published its verdict regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, voting to approve the deal without restrictions. Brazil’s competition regulator, the CADE, has approved the Activision-Blizzards deal.

Sony has tried to scuttle this buyout repeatedly, stressing to Brazil (and anyone else willing to listen) that Microsoft’s ownership of Activision Blizzard will not be fair to people who played its shooting game franchises on PlayStation. This is despite the fact that Microsoft representatives told Brazilian regulators that making Call of Duty a Microsoft exclusive would be unprofitable.

Brazil’s competition regulator, CADE, has approved Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition without restrictions. It says the decision was made for Brazilian consumers, and “not the defence of the particular interests of specific competitors.” pic.twitter.com/Ec9K0fHSSz — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 6, 2022

