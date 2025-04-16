Pokémon GO offers a dynamic world where trainers can catch, evolve, and battle with their favorite Pokémon. Among these is Electabuzz, an Electric-type Pokémon known for its speed and power. Evolving Electabuzz into its final form, Electivire, can significantly enhance your team’s strength. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to achieve this evolution.

Electabuzz is the middle evolution in its family. It evolves from Elekid and further evolves into Electivire. Each stage requires specific resources and steps:

Elekid to Electabuzz : Requires 25 Electabuzz candies.

Electabuzz to Electivire : Requires 100 Electabuzz candies and a Sinnoh Stone.

Step-by-Step Guide to Evolving Electabuzz

1. Collecting Electabuzz Candies

Candies are essential for evolution. Here’s how to gather them:

Catch Electabuzz and Elekid : Each catch provides candies.

Use Pinap Berries : Doubles the candy received from catches.

Walk with Electabuzz as Your Buddy : Earns one candy every 5 km.

Transfer Extra Electabuzz : Grants one candy per transfer.

Participate in Events : Some events offer increased spawn rates and candy bonuses.

2. Acquiring a Sinnoh Stone

The Sinnoh Stone is a special item required to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire. Obtain it through:

Field Research Breakthroughs : Complete daily tasks for seven days.

Trainer Battles : Rewards from battling friends or team leaders.

GO Battle League : Compete in ranked battles for a chance to earn one.

3. Evolving Electabuzz into Electivire

Once you have 100 candies and a Sinnoh Stone:

Open Your Pokémon Collection : Locate your Electabuzz.

Ensure It’s Your Preferred Choice : Consider IVs and CP.

Tap the Evolve Button : Confirm the use of the Sinnoh Stone and candies.

Congratulations! You now have an Electivire.

Tips for Choosing the Right Electabuzz to Evolve

Selecting the best Electabuzz ensures you maximize Electivire’s potential:

Check IVs : Use the appraisal feature to assess stats.

Consider CP : Higher CP can be beneficial, but IVs often take precedence.

Think About Movesets : Electivire’s optimal moves include Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.

Utilizing Electivire in Battles

Electivire is a formidable Electric-type attacker. Here’s how to make the most of it: