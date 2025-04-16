Apple’s much-anticipated entry into the foldable smartphone market continues to take shape, with new leaks shedding light on the camera setup of the rumored iPhone Fold. As reports build up around Apple’s foldable roadmap, the latest information provides more clarity on how the device will manage imaging in both folded and unfolded modes.

Let’s take a deep dive into what’s been revealed so far about the iPhone Fold — including its display sizes, camera setup, biometric features, development stage, and expected release timeline.

According to the well-known industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the foldable iPhone will be equipped with a dual-lens rear camera, maintaining Apple’s signature high-quality photo capabilities. The device is also expected to support front-facing cameras usable in both folded and unfolded positions, a feature that will enable full functionality no matter how the phone is configured.

Previous leaks indicated that the unfolded state would feature an under-screen camera (USC), keeping the main display completely notch-free for an immersive experience. However, the camera configuration on the folded outer screen was unclear — until now.

A recent report from Korean news aggregator yeux1122, citing a credible source from Weibo, suggests that the outer display will include a hole-punch front camera, much like the design seen in rival foldables such as the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

Hole-Punch Camera: Familiar Design With Apple’s Twist

If accurate, this design aligns Apple’s upcoming foldable with the current market trend, where hole-punch cameras are the norm for front-facing lenses on the outer display. The report suggests the hole-punch will likely sit at the top center of the 5.5-inch external screen, making the device look “almost identical” to other flagship foldables when folded.

That said, Apple may still bring its own design twist. There is ongoing speculation that the company might integrate the hole-punch within a miniature Dynamic Island, echoing the latest iPhone aesthetics. However, the presence of Face ID seems unlikely in this first-generation model.

No Face ID: Touch ID Making a Comeback

According to the leak, Face ID will not be included on the foldable iPhone. Instead, Apple is expected to integrate Touch ID into the side-mounted power button, a move that mirrors the approach taken by some iPad models. This choice would allow Apple to conserve internal space, which is at a premium in foldable designs due to hinge components and battery constraints.

While some may view this as a step backward, a side-mounted Touch ID could actually improve usability in both folded and unfolded modes, offering quick access regardless of device orientation.

Large, Crease-Free Internal Display: Apple’s Display Innovation

One of the standout features of the iPhone Fold is its 7.8-inch crease-free internal display, designed to offer a tablet-like experience when unfolded. Apple is reportedly working on a solution to eliminate the visible crease that plagues most foldables — a longstanding concern among users.

Paired with the 5.5-inch external display, the device will offer a seamless dual-screen experience, with optimized iOS transitions between folded and unfolded states.

Development Progress: NPI Phase Reached

There’s strong evidence that the iPhone Fold is moving swiftly through Apple’s development cycle. Analyst Jeff Pu has stated that the device has already entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturing partner. This phase involves setting up production lines, finalizing component designs, and preparing test runs.

Kuo, on the other hand, suggests that final hardware specifications may not be locked in until the end of Q2 2025, giving Apple time to refine features based on testing and supplier readiness.

Launch Timeline and Pricing Expectations

Despite the quickening pace of development, the iPhone Fold is not expected to enter mass production until Q4 2026, with a launch anticipated in late 2026 or early 2027. This gives Apple ample time to finalize its engineering approach and address any potential issues that could arise in real-world use.

Pricing for the first-generation model is expected to fall between $2,000 and $2,300, making it one of the most premium smartphones Apple has ever released. While this may seem steep, it’s consistent with the pricing of other foldables and reflects the added complexity and innovation involved.

Interestingly, reports suggest Apple isn’t stopping at just one model. A second-generation foldable iPhone is already said to be in early development, with mass production targeted for the second half of 2027. This could indicate Apple’s long-term commitment to the foldable category and its intent to refine the lineup over time.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by Apple, the mounting leaks and reports point to a serious and deliberate effort to enter the foldable smartphone market with a polished, high-end device. With innovative display technology, a practical camera setup, and signature Apple design cues, the iPhone Fold could redefine what a foldable phone can be — but you’ll have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on one.