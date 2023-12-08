Pokémon trainers rejoice as the Hisuian Discoveries event brings a fresh wave of excitement to Pokémon GO. Among the exclusive Pokémon making their debut is the intriguing Fire and Rock-type creature, Hisuian Growlithe. This event, scheduled from July 27 to August 2, 2022, introduces not only Hisuian Growlithe but also its Hisuian counterparts, Qwilfish, Sneasel, and Braviary. Additionally, the Electric and Grass-type Hisuian Voltorb, a familiar face in Pokémon GO, will be making a return to the AR wild.

Acquiring Hisuian Growlithe

While various Pokémon will be more prevalent during this event, catching Hisuian Growlithe presents a unique challenge. Unlike other Pokémon, it can only be obtained through 7km Eggs. Once trainers successfully hatch this elusive Pokémon, the next question arises: How can one evolve Hisuian Growlithe?

Evolving Hisuian Growlithe

To evolve Hisuian Growlithe into the majestic Hisuian Arcanine in Pokémon GO, trainers need to accumulate 50 standard Growlithe Candy. The good news is that there’s no need to hoard multiple Hisuian Growlithes; any normal Growlithe caught will contribute to the required Candy.

Ways to Earn Growlithe Candy

Catching Wild Growlithe: The primary method involves capturing wild Growlithe. The more caught, the faster trainers can amass the necessary Candy for the evolution. Feeding Pinap Berries: Enhance your Candy yield by feeding Pinap Berries to Growlithe before making a Poké Ball throw. Silver Pinap Berries, with the same effect, also boost the Catch Rate. Walking with a Buddy Growlithe: A more passive approach involves walking with either Growlithe or Hisuian Growlithe as a buddy. While slower, it’s an excellent way to earn Candy while engaging in other in-game activities. Transferring Growlithe: Free up Pokémon Storage and gain extra Candy by transferring any excess Growlithe. Hatching Growlithe Eggs: Successfully hatching Growlithe variants from Eggs rewards trainers with a decent amount of Candy.

How to Obtain Shiny Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon GO

The Pokémon GO Out to Play event provides trainers with multiple opportunities to encounter Hisuian Growlithe. This dual Fire and Rock-type Pokémon boasts a maximum CP of 1495 and balanced stats (142 ATK, 92 DEF, 155 STA).

Egg Hatches: Players can obtain Shiny Hisuian Growlithe through 2 KM and 7 KM Eggs during the event. However, the Shiny encounter is not guaranteed. The hatch rate increases during event hours, making it an opportune time to try your luck. Research Tasks: Event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research quests offer another avenue to encounter Shiny Hisuian Growlithe. Participating in the purchasable Pokémon GO Timed Research, named Tails of Adventure, enhances the chances of encountering this elusive Shiny Pokémon.

The Research quests run from September 27 at 10 AM to October 2 at 8 PM Local Time, providing ample time for trainers to try their luck and catch the Shiny variant.

How to Obtain Shiny Hisuian Arcanine in Pokémon GO

Trainers must be aware that obtaining a Shiny Hisuian Arcanine directly through eggs or research tasks is not possible. The key lies in obtaining a Shiny Hisuian Growlithe and evolving it. To evolve a Shiny Hisuian Growlithe into a Shiny Hisuian Arcanine, trainers need 50 Candy.

Multiple methods exist to farm Candy in Pokémon GO:

Catch Multiple Hisuian Growlithe: Consistently catching Hisuian Growlithe is a straightforward way to accumulate Candy. Use the Buddy System: Designate Hisuian Growlithe as your buddy and earn Candy as you walk, providing a gradual but consistent source.

With various methods to accumulate Candy and increase the chances of encountering Shiny variants, this event adds a layer of excitement and strategy to the Pokémon GO experience. So, gear up, hatch those Eggs, complete the Research quests, and embark on a journey to evolve Hisuian Growlithe into the formidable Hisuian Arcanine.