This article focuses on how to evolve Inkay in Pokemon Go. Inkay may be a difficult Pokémon to find, and you may do better roaming around with one that you have caught first before trying to evolve Inkay. Once you have captured an Inkay in Pokemon Go, you will also have to obtain 50 Inkay Candy before you can evolve it. Once events start, collecting 50 Inkay Candy will become a lot easier in Pokémon GO. To evolve an Inkay, you will need a total of 50 Candies.

When Inkay made his Pokemon X and Y debut, players had to turn their Nintendo 3DS systems upside down for the baby squid Pokemon to also evolve. Players have to flip their 3DS systems around in order to change Malamar from being a revolving Pokémon to an overturning Pokemon once an Inkay passes level 30. The tradition continues, with trainers having to hold the phone upside down to evolve Inkay to Malamar in Pokemon GO. When running Pokemon GO on a phone that has a gyroscope, you need to flip the phone upside down in order to evolve Inkay into Malamar.

To develop an Inkay into a Malamar, you must initially turn your phone upside down, just like you did on the 3DS, the base series game. The process of evolving an Inkay is completely unique from main-series games since it involves turning the console inside out once it has reached level 30.

The animations for the evolving Inkay should feel similar, and it is possible to flip the handset back to normal while the Inkay is evolving in order to view your hard-earned Malamar. Pokemon Go keeps the traditional ways to evolve for this pokemon giving a callback to the OG 3DS.

The next step may leave some trainers scratching their heads since when attempting to evolve Inkay to Malamar, Pokemon GO displays a question mark near the evolution button. This means if players did not already own Inkay beforehand, they would have to capture seven Inkays to evolve one to Malamar.

If you did not have access to Internet guides (which were not exactly as prevalent when Pokémon X and Y were released), you would have no idea you needed to flip the console over when you were leveling Inkay to make him evolve into Malamar. We gathered up everything we knew about the adorable Inkay the Squid-Eater in Pokemon GO, including how to evolve it.