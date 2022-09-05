Arcane Becomes The First Gaming Show To Win An Emmy

League of Legends animated series, “Arcane,” has officially become the first Netflix series to win the Emmy Award for Best Animated Program. During Saturdays Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the CGI-based series took home the Best Animated Program prize, now becoming the first streaming series to earn that honor. Based on Riots hit MOBA, League of Legends, Netflix Arcane has now secured the streaming giants’ first Emmy victory at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy awards last night.

The Creative Arts Emmys are not Netflix’s first taste of awards season, with the series picking up a total of nine Annie awards earlier this year. Taking home one award puts Arcane alongside some of the most celebrated animated shows from the last decade, including Ricky and Morty, The Simpsons, and Bobs Burgers.

Aside from being a big victory for Fortiche Productions and Riot Games, taking it is a major accomplishment for Netflix, too, since Arcane is officially the first series from the streaming service to take home the prize. Well before it won, Arcane had already proven it was big deal, being confirmed for a second season quickly, and then Riot Games went out and bought the Animation Studio behind it outright.

Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒎. Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcad, and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/xFNWt4eNc7 — Arcane (@arcaneshow) September 4, 2022

League of Legends Derived Arcane a hit with both Netflix and Riot Games, the show has hit top charts worldwide and is now the first streaming series, and the first show, to earn an Emmys, based on a video game. Arcane was a commercial hit on Netflix and Riot Games, it topped the global charts and has now put the cherry on top, becoming the first show of that time to dethrone Squid Games on some charts and the first based on a video game to scoop up a slew of Emmys based on a video game.

The company and Netflix announced the second season for Arcane soon thereafter, promising even more of the same that viewers loved. Fans of Arcane will be glad to hear the show is officially returning for a second season, though we have heard little else about that next installment to the story. The second season is in production with a release date of hopefully 2023 as the studio confirmed it won’t be out this year. The victory is noteworthy for Netflix since it is the first time that a Netflix show has won an Outstanding Animation Emmy Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman were nominated in the past, but neither took home the honor.