Mercedes-Benz India Shakes Up the Luxury EV Scene with EQE 500 4MATIC SUV

Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled its first electric vehicle— EQE 500 4MATIC SUV, marking its entry into the Indian EV market. Priced at ₹1.39 crore, the EV comes with a 10-year battery warranty and an impressive 550 km driving range on a single charge. This move aligns with the global shift towards sustainable transportation and caters to the increasing demand for EVs in India. The EQE 500 signifies Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to eco-friendly mobility and premium EV offerings in the country.

Impression and Aesthetics

Rolling out just nine months after its global launch at the close of 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV finds its unique spot as the top-tier electric SUV in the German auto giant’s lineup for the Indian market. In contrast to electric offerings from BMW, JLR, and Audi, this luxury vehicle makes a distinct statement. Prospective owners can choose from seven colors ranging from classic black and white to vibrant green and blue, among others. Manufactured with precision at Mercedes-Benz’s state-of-the-art facility in Alabama, USA, this vehicle is shipped to India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) import.

Crafted on the EVA Platform

A deep dive into the specifications reveals that the EQE is crafted on the latest EVA platform. Exclusively available in the EQE 500 4MATIC variant, this model fills the space just beneath the EQS in Mercedes’ distinguished lineup. The EV is now set to lock horns with its segment rivals, including Audi Q8 e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, and BMW iX.

Performance and Range

Ensuring a ride packed with luxury and tech, this high-spec 4MATIC SUV variant houses dual motors — strategically positioned on each axle. Together, they churn out a whopping 402 bhp combined with an 858 Nm peak torque. With this power, the vehicle effortlessly surges from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 4.9 seconds, further pushing the envelope with a top speed of 210 kmph.

Beyond its performance, the EQE SUV champions range efficiency. Thanks to its robust 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery, travelers can journey up to 765 km on a solitary charge. Designed to be future-ready, the SUV is engineered for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and embraces swift DC charging speeds, peaking at 170 kW.

Tech-infused interiors

However, it’s not all about the outer prowess. The interior of the EQE is nothing short of a tech haven, crowned by its captivating 56-inch ‘Hyperscreen’ dashboard. It harmoniously integrates three screens, which includes the central 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Keeping driver safety paramount, the in-built camera technology ensures the driver stays undistracted from the passenger entertainment screen.

While the opulence doesn’t end there, the EQE offers a suite of luxe features from a panoramic sunroof to a Burmester 3D sound system. Not to forget, safety is paramount with its extensive package comprising nine airbags and advanced traction control.

HT Auto reports that Mercedes-Benz India isn’t just stopping at launching a luxury EV. They’re expanding their charging infrastructure, laying a roadmap for not just their EVs but also aiding other brands.

In the words of Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, “The EQE 500 SUV embodies luxury and technology for the discerning Indian customer.” He further emphasized the brand’s commitment to the Indian EV transition, stating, “Mercedes-Benz is also pioneering the EV transition in India by democratizing the Ultra-Fast charging network.”

With the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV, Mercedes-Benz India isn’t just launching a car; they’re shaping the future of luxury EVs in India.