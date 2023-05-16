How To Evolve Magneton in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Magnemite, the Electric/Steel magnet Pokemon, is a popular addition to many trainers’ teams in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. It has two evolutions: Magneton and Magnezone, with the latter being introduced in the fourth generation of Pokemon. For those looking to complete their Pokedex or simply strengthen their team, this guide will go over where to find Magnemite and how to evolve it into Magneton and Magnezone.

Where to Find Magnemite

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Magnemite can typically be found floating around in grassy fields in the East Province Area Two and East Province Area Three. These areas are located to the west of Levincia, where the Electric-type Gym Leader Iono resides. While there are many different places where Magnemite can be found throughout these two areas, trainers have had the most luck finding them near the river to the west of the Levincia South Pokemon Center fast-travel spot. It’s worth noting that Magnemite can appear during the day or night, and its in-game Habitat Description mentions that it flies high in the sky during a rainstorm. However, this information should not affect how often trainers are able to encounter this pocket monster during normal weather.

To increase the chances of successfully capturing Magnemite, trainers should consider using Fire-, Ground-, or Fighting-type moves to weaken the magnetic creature before attempting to catch it. Players can also use more powerful pokeballs if they are having a hard time catching the pokemon.

How to Evolve Magnemite into Magneton

To evolve Magnemite into Magneton, trainers must train it until it reaches Level 30. There are a few ways to accomplish this: keeping Magnemite in the party so that it gains EXP from Pokemon battles, or using EXP Candy and Rare Candy to level it up faster. EXP Candy can be obtained by beating Tera Raids.

How to Evolve Magneton into Magnezone

After evolving Magnemite into Magneton, trainers may notice that their Magneton can level up as much as it wants but won’t evolve further. This is because Magneton requires an item to evolve: a Thunder Stone. If trainers have been picking up all the items they see during their journey, they may have already encountered a Thunder Stone, especially if they’ve been picking up items during bad weather.

To evolve Magneton into Magnezone, trainers simply need to go into their bag, find the Thunder Stone, and use it on their Magneton. This will trigger the evolution into the powerful Electric/Steel type Magnezone.

Magnezone’s Advantages Magnezone can be a valuable addition to any team due to its Electric/Steel typing, which makes it resistant to Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy type moves. Additionally, the pokemon is immune to Poison-type moves. However, trainers should be careful to keep it away from Ground-type moves, which can deal quadruple damage to the pokemon.

The Conclusion

In summary, Magnemite can be found in East Province Area Two and East Province Area Three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Trainers can increase their chances of capturing it by weakening it with Fire-, Ground-, or Fighting-type moves. To evolve Magnemite into Magneton, trainers must train it until it reaches Level 30, and to evolve Magneton into Magnezone, they must use a Thunder Stone. Magnezone can be a valuable addition to any team due to its resistance to many types of moves and its immunity to Poison-type moves. However, trainers should be careful to keep it away from Ground-type moves, which can deal quadruple damage to it. By following these tips, trainers can add this powerful Electric/Steel type to their roster and increase their chances of success in battles.

Comments

comments