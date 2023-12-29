Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings a myriad of ghost-type Pokemon for players to explore, and among them, Misdreavus stands out as a formidable choice. This ghostly companion, however, poses a unique challenge for trainers looking to add it to their team. In this guide, we’ll unravel the mystery of evolving Misdreavus into its evolved form, Mismagius, offering insights that cater to both Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet players.

Misdreavus and Mismagius’ Exclusivity

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces the classic version’s exclusive twist, leaving players to decide between Misdreavus and Mismagius in Pokemon Violet, and Drifloon and Drifblim in Pokemon Scarlet. While this adds an element of strategy to the game, it can be a source of frustration for players who have their hearts set on a specific ghost-type Pokemon.

Misdreavus, with its dark blue, limbless appearance, and red gems that absorb fear, is an exclusive catch in Pokemon Violet. It can be found in various locations in the Johto region, such as Tagtree Thicket, Casseroya Lake, and Glaseado Mountain. Players need to be cautious when encountering Misdreavus at night, as it thrives on scaring and feeding off fears.

Getting Misdreavus

For Pokemon Scarlet players eager to add Misdreavus to their collection, there are a couple of options available. Trading is a viable method, where players can exchange Pokemon with others, especially those who play Pokemon Violet. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can take advantage of trade codes, making it easier to obtain version exclusives like Misdreavus. Simply have a Drifloon ready for swapping, and Misdreavus becomes a reachable addition to the team.

Another avenue for Pokemon Scarlet players is participating in Tera Raid battles hosted by Pokemon Violet players. By collaborating in these battles, players can secure themselves a Misdreavus. The Tera Raid Battle page on the Poke Portal is a valuable resource for tracking ongoing raids and ensuring a successful encounter with Misdreavus.

Additionally, using Link Codes enhances the chances of finding and participating in specific raids reliably. While Mismagius is typically exclusive to Pokemon Violet raids, Pokemon Scarlet players can still partake in raids hosted by their counterparts.

Evolution Process: Misdreavus to Mismagius

To evolve Misdreavus into the more powerful Mismagius, players in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will need a Dusk Stone. These stones are available through the Porto Marinada auction house and as a Pokedex completion reward. However, the catch is that Misdreavus learns certain moves that become unavailable to Mismagius post-evolution.

Moves like Pain Split and Perish Song are exclusive to Misdreavus, while others like Shadow Ball and Confuse Ray must be taught via TM if players evolve Misdreavus prematurely. To optimize the evolution process, it’s advisable to wait until Misdreavus reaches level 46. This level is crucial, as it marks the acquisition of its final exclusive move, Perish Song. Planning a general move set for Mismagius before evolution ensures a balanced and effective battle strategy.

For those who find the evolution process too challenging, an alternative is to capture a wild Mismagius. These elusive Pokemon can be found at night around Casseroya Lake and in North Province Area Two.

In the vast world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the journey to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius is a thrilling adventure filled with strategic decisions and challenges. Whether capturing Misdreavus in the wild, trading with fellow players, or participating in Tera Raid battles, the evolution process is as diverse as the ghost-type Pokemon themselves. By carefully considering move sets, evolving at the optimal level, and exploring the various avenues available, players can ensure they make the most out of their ghostly companions.