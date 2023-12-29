Xiaomi, renowned for its smartphones, has now entered the automotive realm with the launch of its first electric sedan, the Xiaomi SU7. The ‘SU’ in its name proudly stands for ‘Speed Ultra,’ indicating its impressive acceleration of 2.78 seconds for 0-100 km/h – even faster than the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and at a more affordable price.

Xiaomi’s venture into the automotive industry was announced three years ago, with CEO Lei Jun pledging a significant investment of 10 billion yuan (1.4 billion USD). The recent unveiling of the SU7 marks a milestone exactly 1003 days after the initial announcement, with mass production scheduled to commence in the first half of 2024.

Seamless Connectivity with HyperOS

The SU7 goes beyond speed; it operates on HyperOS, ensuring smooth connectivity with Xiaomi phones and accessories. This not only enhances the user experience but also aligns with Xiaomi’s tech-savvy identity thereby increasing the market for both of its product lines.

Power and Range

Under the hood, the SU7 boasts an 875V charging system and a robust 101 kWh battery from CATL cells, providing an impressive 800 km maximum range. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) version packs a powerful punch with 475 kW, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds and reaching a top speed of 265 km/h. These remarkable figures were showcased at the brand’s EV Technology Launch event in Beijing.

Choices for Every Taste

Xiaomi introduces two versions of its electric sedan – SU7 and SU7 Max. The SU7 lineup includes three variants: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max, each offering distinct features. Buyers can also choose from three enticing exterior paint schemes: Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green.

Performance Unveiled

The base model, SU7, features a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) system and Xiaomi’s in-house V6 engine, producing 220 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.28 seconds, offering a commendable 668 km range under the CLTC standard.

The performance-oriented SU7 Max elevates the game with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, dual motors generating 425 kW and 838 Nm of torque. The SU7 Max sprints from 0-100 km/h in a rapid 2.78 seconds, achieving a top speed of 265 km/h. The 101 kWh CATL’s Qilin NMC battery ensures an extended 800 km CLTC range.

Design Highlights

The exterior of the SU7 is a blend of sleek aesthetics and aerodynamics. Teardrop-style LED headlamps, a blanked-off grille, and unique black elements contribute to a modern and sophisticated appearance. The sides showcase a sloping roof line, 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LIDAR sensors, and flush door handles, while the rear is adorned with connecting LED taillights featuring the bold Xiaomi logo.

Battery Innovation and Rapid Charging

Beneath its stylish exterior, the SU7 offers two battery options – 73.6 kWh and 101 kWh with CTB-integrated technology. These efficient batteries promise ranges of up to 668 km and 800 km, respectively. The 800V hypercharge enables the battery to gain up to 550 km of range in just 15 minutes.

In a groundbreaking move, the SU7 redefines quick charging by replenishing 390 km in 10 minutes, surpassing even the Tesla Model S Plaid. Within 5 minutes, it adds 220 km, and in just 15 minutes, an astounding 510 km. This rapid charging capability underscores Xiaomi’s commitment to practicality and efficiency in electric mobility.

Xiaomi’s entry into the electric vehicle market with the SU7 marks a bold leap into a new era of innovation and sustainability. Bridging the gap between technology and automotive excellence, the Xiaomi SU7 challenges established norms, setting new benchmarks for electric sedans. The future of mobility has arrived, and Xiaomi is at the forefront, steering the charge into a promising automotive landscape.