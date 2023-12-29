In the perilous realm of Elden Ring, where formidable bosses lurk at every corner, none strike more fear into the hearts of players than Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Despite being an optional boss, the Elden Ring community often dubs her the most challenging adversary in the FromSoftware universe. This guide aims to unravel the secrets to overcoming Malenia’s might, ensuring that your God-slaying blade prevails.

Facing Malenia requires strategic preparation, as brute force alone won’t secure victory. Consider revisiting the battle after leveling up, a tactic commonly employed by seasoned Tarnished. Beating Malenia hinges on mastering her moveset and adapting your build to counteract the deadly Scarlet Rot she wields. While there’s no specific weakness to exploit, equipping Scarlet Rot prevention items is essential. However, true success lies in dodging her attacks, especially the formidable Waterfowl Dance.

Countering Malenia’s Moveset

Malenia’s swift and relentless attacks make her a formidable adversary. Two signature moves, Waterfowl Dance and Scarlet Aeonia, serve as both gap closers and sources of immense damage. In addition to healing with each strike, some moves can deplete your health bar in seconds. To counter these, consider integrating the Bloodhound Step Ash of War and the Flame Cleanse Me Incantation into your build.

Waterfowl Dance

Waterfowl Dance is Malenia’s dreaded signature move, striking fear into even the bravest Tarnished. This rapid series of attacks covers an extensive and seemingly unavoidable distance. Utilizing a high Guard Boost shield helps mitigate damage, and strategic movement can minimize the impact. Accomplished_Pie from Reddit suggests a detailed evasion strategy:

Walk left around Malenia’s back as she jumps. Dodge forward through the initial attack. Roll backward to create space during the first series of attacks. Dodge backward again when she redirects for the second flurry. Roll into her final sweep, ensuring ample distance and vulnerability post-attack.

Other Phase One Moves

Understanding additional moves like Jumping Lunge, Impaling Grab, Kick, Uppercut Combo, and Charge Attack is crucial for survival. Dodging, blocking, and careful timing are essential to evade or counter these deadly maneuvers.

Phase Two Moves

As Malenia transforms into the Goddess of Rot, new challenges arise. Scarlet Aeonia, Scarlet Rot-Infused Attacks, and Phantom Barrage demand different strategies. Quick reflexes, precise dodging, and the right equipment are essential to navigate these perilous encounters.

Strategic Approaches

Easiest Strategy: Staggering, Greatshield Ashes, and Bloodhound’s Step

Exploit Malenia’s staggerability in Phase One by employing colossal weapons. The Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War proves invaluable, allowing players to phase through her rapid moveset effortlessly. Consider using the Greatshield Soldier Ashes for summons to distract Malenia.

Melee Strategy

For melee enthusiasts, wielding a colossal Greatsword or opting for a dual Katana build with Bleed effects can prove effective. Utilize the Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War to navigate through Malenia’s relentless attacks while keeping her Posture in check.

Ranged and Spellcaster Strategy

Ranged players should capitalize on Malenia’s vulnerability in Phase One to knock her down using a Greatbow or Hand Ballista. In Phase Two, exploit her susceptibility to Frostbite and Bleed with corresponding arrows and spells.

Rewards

Beating Malenia unlocks standard boss rewards and advances a pivotal questline. The Remembrance of the Rot Goddess offers a choice between 50,000 Runes, the Hand of Malenia, or the Scarlet Aeonia Incantation. Malenia’s Great Rune provides a retaliatory Health recovery effect. Players possessing the Unalloyed Gold Needle can subdue the Frenzied Flame and break free from the Age of Chaos ending.

Conquering Malenia requires a combination of skill, strategy, and adaptability. Whether you favor melee, ranged, or spellcasting, understanding her moveset and implementing effective counters is key. As your God-slaying journey unfolds, let this guide be your beacon, guiding you through the daunting challenge of facing Malenia, the Blade of Miquella, and emerging victorious in Elden Ring’s treacherous landscapes.