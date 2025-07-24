Petilil, the adorable Grass-type Pokémon resembling a small plant bulb, has been a fan favorite since its debut in Generation V. With its delicate leaves and charming appearance, many trainers are eager to evolve it into the elegant Lilligant. If you’re wondering how to make this evolution happen, you’re in the right place. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know—where to find Petilil, how to evolve it, and tips to make the process smooth.

Before you can evolve Petilil, you’ll need to catch one. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Petilil can be found in several locations across the Paldea region. It tends to appear in grassy areas, particularly in the South Province (Area Four) and along the coastlines of West Province (Areas One and Two). If you’re playing The Teal Mask DLC, you can also find Petilil in Kitakami around Reveler’s Road, Wistfill Fields, and Wisteria Pond.

Keep an eye out—Petilil’s small size and green coloring make it easy to miss among the foliage. Using a Pokémon with the ability to detect Grass-types or simply exploring thoroughly will increase your chances of encountering one.

How to Evolve Petilil into Lilligant

Once you’ve caught Petilil, the next step is evolution. Unlike some Pokémon that evolve through leveling up or friendship, Petilil requires a special item—the Sun Stone. This radiant evolutionary stone has been the key to its transformation since its introduction.

Getting a Sun Stone

Sun Stones aren’t just lying around everywhere, but they’re not impossible to find. Here are the best ways to get one:

Artazon Gym Test – Completing the Sunflora challenge in Artazon Gym rewards you with Sun Stones. Porto Marinada Auctions – Check the auctions for rare items, including Sun Stones, though availability can be random. Sparkling Items on the Ground – Explore mountainous areas, particularly West Province (Area One), where Sun Stones occasionally appear as glowing pickups. Delibird Presents Shops – Some locations sell evolutionary stones, so it’s worth checking their inventory.

The Evolution Process

Once you have a Sun Stone, the evolution itself is simple:

Open your bag and navigate to the Other Items section. Select the Sun Stone . Choose Petilil from your party. Confirm the evolution.

In seconds, your Petilil will transform into the graceful Lilligant, gaining a boost in stats and a more refined appearance.

Why Evolve Petilil?

While Petilil is cute, Lilligant brings more to the table in battles. It has higher Special Attack and Speed, making it a decent choice for mid-game fights. It learns powerful Grass-type moves like Energy Ball, Leaf Storm, and Petal Dance, which can be useful against Water-, Rock-, and Ground-type Pokémon.

That said, neither Petilil nor Lilligant are top-tier for competitive play or high-level Tera Raids. Their real appeal lies in their design and the satisfaction of completing their evolution line.

Tips for Training Petilil and Lilligant

If you plan on using Lilligant in battles, here are some training tips:

Nature & EVs – A Modest or Timid nature enhances its Special Attack or Speed, respectively. Focus EV training on Special Attack and Speed for optimal performance.

Tera Type – Consider giving Lilligant a Grass Tera Type to amplify its STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) moves.

Moveset – Moves like Quiver Dance (if transferred from previous games), Giga Drain , and Sleep Powder can make Lilligant a tricky opponent.

Additional Uses for Petilil

Beyond evolution, Petilil has another perk—its leaves can be used for crafting TMs. Petilil Leaves are required to make:

TM020 (Trailblaze)

TM033 (Magical Leaf)

TM131 (Pollen Puff)

If you’re short on materials, catching extra Petilil or Lilligant can help stock up.