Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, is reportedly weighing a potential bid for CNBC, the well-known business news network. According to people familiar with his thinking, Bezos has shown interest in the network ahead of its planned spinoff from Comcast’s cable division later this year.

If the deal were to materialize, CNBC — home to financial programming staples like Squawk Box and Mad Money with Jim Cramer — would become part of a growing media portfolio that already includes The Washington Post, which Bezos bought in 2013.

The idea of owning CNBC is being described by sources as a natural extension of Bezos’s interests in business, finance, and media. With its neutral, market-oriented content, CNBC could offer a different voice compared to the politically charged challenges he’s faced at the Post.

Comcast’s Plan to Spin Off Cable Assets

Bezos’s interest comes at a pivotal time for Comcast, which announced plans to spin off several of its cable networks — including CNBC, MSNBC, USA Network, and E! — into a new publicly traded company named Versant. The move is designed to help Comcast sharpen its focus on other parts of its business, like its NBC broadcast network, Peacock streaming service, and Universal Studios operations.

Versant, expected to launch by the end of the year, will be led by top NBCUniversal executives with Mark Lazarus at the helm. Though CNBC will become part of this new entity, sources close to the matter say there are no immediate plans to sell the network. In fact, Versant is reportedly aiming to grow its portfolio rather than break it up.

That said, a sale right after the spinoff would be tricky from a financial standpoint. Due to tax regulations governing corporate separations, there’s typically a two-year window during which the spun-off company cannot sell major assets without triggering tax penalties — a factor that could delay or derail any potential acquisition attempts in the near term.

Bezos Faces Pressure at The Washington Post

Bezos’s possible interest in CNBC comes as he grapples with significant challenges at The Washington Post. After more than a decade of ownership, the newspaper has recently faced steep losses, a drop in subscribers, and a wave of internal upheaval.

Efforts to shift the Post’s editorial approach toward the political center — with more emphasis on business-friendly and libertarian-leaning views — have sparked tensions within the newsroom. These changes have resulted in resignations among senior editorial staff and contributed to a wave of subscription cancellations.

The recent departure of Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Jonathan Capehart, who accepted a buyout, is just the latest in a series of exits that reflect growing dissatisfaction within the newsroom over the paper’s evolving direction.

Media Rumors and Personal Ventures

Outside of his media business, Bezos has also made headlines in his personal life. He was recently spotted vacationing in the South of France with his wife Lauren Sánchez, with the couple visiting high-end spots near where Bezos’s superyacht Koru is anchored.

In recent months, rumors have circulated that Bezos may be interested in acquiring Vogue magazine or even its parent company, Condé Nast. Though nothing has been confirmed, these reports suggest Bezos is actively exploring opportunities to expand or diversify his media holdings.

CNBC Could Offer Strategic Value

CNBC’s reputation as a go-to source for business and financial news could offer Bezos a valuable platform that aligns closely with his worldview and long-term interests. In contrast to the more politically engaged content at The Washington Post, CNBC provides a more neutral, market-focused product — something Bezos may view as a stabilizing addition to his portfolio.

Though Comcast does not break out CNBC’s individual earnings, it has revealed that the combined cable properties under Versant generated approximately $7 billion in revenue last year. With Forbes estimating Bezos’s net worth at $241 billion, he certainly has the financial capacity to pursue such a deal — if regulatory and timing hurdles can be cleared.