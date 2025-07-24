Fortnite’s Creative mode is packed with hidden gems, and one of the most exciting experiences is the 1v1 with Every Gun map. This fan-favorite island lets players duel with an insane arsenal of weapons, including some that are locked behind clever secrets. One such weapon is the Freeze Sniper Rifle, a powerful tool that can turn the tide of any battle. If you’ve been wondering how to unlock it, you’re in the right place.

What Is the Freeze Sniper Rifle?

Before jumping into the unlock method, let’s talk about why this weapon is worth the effort. The Freeze Sniper Rifle isn’t just any ordinary sniper—it has a unique freezing effect that can immobilize enemies, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up shots. Imagine landing a hit and watching your opponent struggle to move while you line up the next shot. It’s a game-changer in close duels and long-range fights alike.

Step-by-Step Guide to Unlocking the Freeze Sniper Rifle

Getting the Freeze Sniper Rifle isn’t as straightforward as picking it up from a vending machine. Instead, you’ll need to follow a specific sequence of actions. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Locate the Right Vending Machines

First, you’ll need to find two key vending machines:

The Heavy Sniper Rifle Vending Machine – This is usually grouped with other sniper rifles in the weapon selection area. The Ice Cream Cone Vending Machine – This might sound random, but trust the process. It’s typically found near consumables or utility items.

Step 2: Grab the Heavy Sniper Rifle

Purchase the Heavy Sniper Rifle from its machine. This weapon will be your tool for unlocking the Freeze Sniper Rifle, so make sure it’s in your inventory before moving forward.

Step 3: Find the Ice Cream Cone

Next, head over to the Ice Cream Cone vending machine and grab one. Yes, an ice cream cone might seem unrelated, but in Fortnite’s secret-filled world, even snacks can be the key to powerful weapons.

Step 4: Combine the Two Items

Now for the fun part. With both the Heavy Sniper Rifle and the Ice Cream Cone in your inventory, you’ll need to perform a specific action:

Shoot the Ice Cream Cone while holding the Heavy Sniper Rifle.

This might sound silly, but doing so will trigger a hidden event. If done correctly, you’ll see a visual effect (like a frosty explosion), confirming that you’ve activated the secret.

Step 5: Claim Your Freeze Sniper Rifle

After shooting the Ice Cream Cone, a new vending machine should appear nearby—usually in the same area as other secret weapons. Interact with it to claim your Freeze Sniper Rifle. Once unlocked, you can grab it anytime in future matches without repeating these steps.

Tips for a Smooth Unlock Process

Check Your Inventory – Make sure you have both the Heavy Sniper Rifle and Ice Cream Cone before attempting the unlock. Missing either will prevent the secret from triggering.

Aim Carefully – When shooting the Ice Cream Cone, ensure your crosshair is directly on it. Missing the shot might not count, forcing you to try again.

Look for Visual Cues – If done right, you’ll usually see a frost effect or hear a sound cue indicating success.

Team Up if Needed – Some players report that having a friend in the lobby can help, especially if the trigger seems inconsistent.

Why This Weapon Is Worth the Effort

The Freeze Sniper Rifle isn’t just a novelty—it’s a strategic powerhouse. Here’s why you should add it to your arsenal: