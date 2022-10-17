Razer officially announced the Razer Edge handheld

Razer today at Razercon 2022 officially announced the Razer Edge handheld. Razer has always been a company that pushes the boundaries of gaming. They have so far had great success in the gaming industry, but they are now shifting their focus to mobile gaming. “With the Razer Edge, we’ve created the ultimate handheld gaming platform”. The Razer Edge is a handheld gaming device that can be used for both gaming and productivity. It has a 6.8” FHD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED 144Hz touchscreen, which makes it possible to play games in full HD.

The handheld uses the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller which adds advanced haptic feedback, which can say to be similar to the PS5 controller and is capable to run “thousands of AAA games” including, games for Android, it also has access to Epic Games Store, remote play apps, along with support for cloud gaming from Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

On the performance side, Razer teamed up with Qualcomm to create the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chipset to provide a fully unrivaled android gaming performance. The device boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 and a 144Hz refresh rate with, superior color contrasts, an expanded viewing angle, and a great battery life. The device is designed to offer the best of both worlds: console-quality games and PC-quality graphics on the go.

The Razer Edge handheld is priced at $399.99, which is not cheap by any means but it does offer some pretty cool features like console-quality games on the go and PC-quality graphics while being portable at only 1.5 pounds heavy and 8mm thin. The device also features a detachable display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is unheard of for handhelds. It will launch in January along with a 5G version, Pricing details for which has yet to be revealed. The Razer Edge is available for preorder on their official website with a small deposit of $5.

The Razer Edge handheld does offer a lot of things for gamers to be happy, it may go on, and the super popular Nintendo Switch and the new Valve’s Steam Deck a serious competition for the price. With similar pricing to its competition and offering 5g on a handheld in partnership with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, this new device may just be a total game changer and may shake up the handheld scene which could let to the start of new developments for different systems in order to keep up.