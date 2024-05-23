Pokémon Scarlet & Violet offer players a diverse world full of both new and familiar Pokémon to discover, train, and battle with. Among these Pokémon is Riolu, a Fighting-type from Generation IV that evolves into the powerful Fighting/Steel-type Lucario. Known for its impressive battle capabilities and popularity—evidenced by its feature in a movie with Mew before the release of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl—Lucario is a prized addition to any trainer’s team.

In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Riolu stands out as a pure Fighting-type Pokémon with a solid attack and good speed. However, it falls short in other areas like Special Attack, HP, Special Defense, and Defense. This makes it crucial for trainers to utilize Riolu effectively by playing to its strengths. Starting with moves like Force Palm and Metal Claw provides good Fighting and Steel-type coverage, which becomes even more effective after evolving into Lucario. Additionally, Riolu can use buffing moves such as Swords Dance and Work Up to enhance its offensive capabilities. Trainers can further expand Riolu’s movepool through TMs, teaching it powerful moves like Close Combat and Drain Punch, or even Crunch to counteract its weakness to Psychic-types.

Where to Find Riolu

Catching a Riolu in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is no easy feat due to its rarity. Players can encounter Riolu in South Province Area 4. To find it, fly to west Cortondo and head south until you reach a natural stone arch. Riolu may appear in this area, and if you miss it or accidentally knock it out, don’t worry—it will eventually respawn. To speed up this process, you can leave the area and wait for a full in-game day and night cycle, which can be done by waiting in Mesagoza.

Steps to Evolve Riolu

Evolving Riolu into Lucario requires increasing its friendship level. Riolu needs to reach nearly maximum friendship, specifically a friendship level of 220 or higher. Here are several methods to boost Riolu’s friendship:

Battle and Experience: The simplest and most direct method is to keep Riolu in your party and battle with it. As Riolu gains experience and levels up, its friendship will steadily increase. Picnics and Let’s Go Mode: During picnics, take the time to wash Riolu and let it roam freely. This interaction boosts friendship levels significantly. Soothe Bell: Equip Riolu with a Soothe Bell, which can be purchased from a Delibird Presents shop. The Soothe Bell amplifies all friendship-increasing activities, making it easier to reach the required level. Friend Ball: If possible, catch Riolu using a Friend Ball. This special Poké Ball increases the rate at which Riolu’s friendship grows, further speeding up the evolution process.

By consistently applying these methods, trainers can ensure that Riolu’s friendship level increases efficiently. It’s worth noting that while battles and experience are essential, combining these with interactions during picnics and utilizing the Soothe Bell will maximize the rate at which friendship grows.

Maximizing Riolu’s Potential as Lucario

Once Riolu evolves into Lucario, it gains significant stat boosts and access to a wider range of powerful moves. Lucario’s typing as Fighting/Steel makes it a formidable opponent in battles, capable of taking on various foes with its enhanced movepool. Moves like Aura Sphere and Flash Cannon become available, providing strong STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) options. Furthermore, Lucario can learn moves like Extreme Speed, which can outpace many opponents, and Bone Rush, offering additional type coverage.

To fully utilize Lucario’s potential, consider its role in your team composition. Lucario’s ability to learn a diverse range of moves makes it adaptable to various battle scenarios, whether it’s dishing out high damage or supporting the team with versatile strategies.

Evolving Riolu into Lucario in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is a rewarding journey that enhances your team with a powerful and versatile Pokémon. By understanding Riolu’s strengths and weaknesses, knowing where to find it, and employing effective friendship-raising techniques, trainers can unlock Lucario’s full potential. Whether you’re aiming to conquer battles or simply enjoy the company of a beloved Pokémon, Lucario stands as a testament to your dedication and skill as a trainer.