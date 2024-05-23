Trainers are still enamoured with Vulpix, a well-liked Pokémon with a charming appearance and a graceful evolution, as seen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Vulpix evolution is a worthwhile endeavour because it can give your team a huge boost in power and adaptability. This is a thorough guide on how to evolve Vulpix in the most recent Pokémon games.

Comprehending the Evolution of Vulpix

The Fire-type Pokémon Vulpix can develop into the magnificent and strong Ninetales. There are two variations of Vulpix and Ninetales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Fire-type Kantonian Vulpix, which develops into Kantonian Ninetales.

Ice-type Alolan Vulpix develops into Alolan Ninetales.

For each form to evolve, a distinct process and object are needed.

KEYPOINT: Players must utilise a Fire Stone in order for Vulpix to evolve into Ninetales. These are available for purchase in the Paldea Region. In addition to appearing as golden sparkles on the ground, Delibird Presents is selling them for $3,000. Players must have three Gym Badges in order for the Evolutionary Stones to appear in stock.

Locating Vulpix

You must first capture a Vulpix in order to begin the evolution process. Depending on the version of the game you’re playing, Vulpix may usually be found in different environments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Examine typical regions such as grassy meadows or biomes that are appropriate for its Fire or Ice nature.

Kantonian Vulpix Evolution

The procedures below can be used to transform a Kantonian Vulpix into a Kantonian Ninetales:

How to Catch or Get a Fire Stone : Fire Stones can be bought in some in-game shops, obtained through exploration, or obtained as rewards. Apply the Fire Stone:

Locate the Fire Stone by opening your backpack, then apply it to your Kantonian Vulpix.

The moment you use the Fire Stone, your Vulpix will turn into Ninetales.

Alolan Vulpix’s Evolution

As an Ice-type, Alolan Vulpix needs an Ice Stone in order to evolve. Here’s how to make it evolve:

How to Catch or Get an Ice Stone : Like Fire Stones, Ice Stones can be obtained through purchases, rewards, or special locations. Apply the Ice Stone: Locate the Ice Stone within your backpack, open it, and apply it to your Alolan Vulpix.

Using the Ice Stone will cause your Alolan Vulpix to develop into Alolan Ninetales.

Advice for Evolution

Check Compatibility : Before attempting to use a stone, make sure you have the appropriate version of Vulpix (Kantonian or Alolan).

: Before attempting to use a stone, make sure you have the appropriate version of Vulpix (Kantonian or Alolan). Save Your Game : Before utilising an evolution stone, it’s always a good idea to save your game in case something goes wrong or you decide to change your mind.

: Before utilising an evolution stone, it’s always a good idea to save your game in case something goes wrong or you decide to change your mind. Move Sets : Take into account your Vulpix’s move set before evolving, since some moves may be learned at different levels or not at all.

Advantages of Evolving Vulpix Stat Boosts

Stats Boosts : Having substantially higher stats than Vulpix, Alolan and Kantonian Ninetales are more formidable in combat.

: Having substantially higher stats than Vulpix, Alolan and Kantonian Ninetales are more formidable in combat. Type Advantages : Alolan Ninetales gains an Ice/Fairy type combination, giving it more strategic choices, while Kantonian Ninetales keeps its Fire-type advantage.

: Alolan Ninetales gains an Ice/Fairy type combination, giving it more strategic choices, while Kantonian Ninetales keeps its Fire-type advantage. Aesthetic Appeal : Enhanced forms give your team a refined touch while being both more potent and aesthetically pleasing.

In summary

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, evolving Vulpix is a simple process that calls for the appropriate evolution stone and some planning. Regardless of your preference for the icy Alolan Ninetales or the fiery Kantonian Ninetales, developing your Vulpix will definitely improve your Pokémon adventure. May your Ninetales shine brightly in battle and happy training!