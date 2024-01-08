The “Lustrous Odyssey” event in Pokemon GO from January 6 to January 10, 2023, promises an exciting journey for trainers, with the spotlight on the elusive Dusk Rockruff. As the coveted Pokemon takes center stage, many players find themselves perplexed by the intricacies of the hatch and encounter methods. This article aims to demystify the process and guide you through obtaining a Dusk Rockruff that will ultimately evolve into the sought-after Dusk Lycanroc.

The inaugural Pokemon GO event of 2024, Lustrous Odyssey, introduces the enigmatic Dusk Form Lycanroc, accompanied by its alluring shiny variant. While Rockruff has long been capable of evolving into Midday and Midnight Form Lycanroc since 2022, achieving the Dusk Form presents a unique challenge. This is especially true for trainers aspiring to obtain the elusive shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc.

To secure a Dusk Form Lycanroc, it is crucial to understand that only specific Rockruffs possess the ability to undergo this evolution, distinct from the Midday or Midnight Forms. If you already own a shiny Rockruff before the Lustrous Odyssey event, it cannot evolve into a shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc. The key lies in capturing a new shiny Rockruff with the requisite potential for evolution.

Once you’ve identified a Rockruff with the capability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc, the next step involves getting 50 Rockruff Candy. Execute the evolution process during the narrow timeframe of 5 pm to 7 pm, aligned with your local time. These special Rockruffs can be encountered in the wild or hatched from 2km and 7km eggs obtained during the Lustrous Odyssey event. It remains uncertain whether Rockruff will persist in these egg pools after the event concludes. Additionally, Rockruff encounters are attainable through event-exclusive field research tasks and completing Step 6 of the Timeless Travels special research quest.

It is essential to note that employing the aforementioned methods does not guarantee that the captured Rockruff possesses the ability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Diversifying Your Approach

While pursuing the elusive Dusk Rockruff, fortune may also favor you with a Shiny Dusk Rockruff during the event. This serendipitous encounter opens the possibility of obtaining a Shiny Dusk Lycanroc, adding an extra layer of excitement to your Pokemon journey. Now, let’s explore the avenues through which you can increase your chances of encountering these rare Pokemon.

Finding Pokemon Eggs

To enhance your prospects of obtaining a Dusk Rockruff, focus on hatching 2km or 7km eggs in Pokemon GO. However, not every Rockruff hatched from these eggs can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc. The strategy lies in maximizing the number of eggs hatched to improve your odds.

While Rockruff does not roam freely in wild encounters, trainers can secure a few PvP catches for their battle teams. Utilizing this method adds an extra dimension to your search for the elusive Dusk Rockruff.

Field Research Tasks

Completing Field Research tasks provides another avenue to encounter a Dusk Rockruff. Notably, only specific tasks reward trainers with this coveted encounter. Be aware that the majority of caught Rockruffs from these tasks may evolve into either Midnight or Midday Form Lycanroc.

One-Star Raid Surprises

Despite Niantic’s official announcement lacking clarity on catching Dusk Rockruff from raids, reports from Pokemon GO players worldwide suggest sightings in one-star raids. This unexpected revelation adds a thrilling twist to the quest for Dusk Rockruff.

As you gear up to face Rockruff, understanding the best counters becomes imperative. Equip your team with Pokemon that boast formidable moves to conquer this formidable opponent. Some recommended counters include Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade, Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword, Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere, Koldeo with Lock Kick and Sacred Sword, Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip, Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse, and Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades.