The cult simulator game, Cult of the Lamb, is pleased to present Sins of the Flesh, its most recent free update. On January 16, 2024, a free content update called Sins of the Flesh will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It will be the largest update for Cult of the Lamb yet, and players may obtain a variety of stuff to strengthen their cult. In addition to this upgrade, from January 16 to 23, Cult of the Lamb will be offering a 40% discount, enabling more cult members to start worshiping the lamb.

What’s Covered in Cult of the Lamb’s The Sins of the Flesh Update?

The massive expansion of Cult of the Lamb will come via the free Sins of the Flesh upgrade. New features, missions, enhancements, and a new resource that cult leaders who are willing to give up the Sins of the Flesh can use are just a few of the numerous additions that players can anticipate. What to expect from the latest update is outlined below.

Sins and Disciples

The Cult of the Lamb management becomes much more intricate and nuanced with the introduction of a new advancement system in Sins of the Flesh. The lamb’s adherents will partake in gluttonous rites, conceited structures, and wrathful ideologies as they travel the wicked road. A redesigned leveling system for Follower advancement will also provide players the chance to invite their most devoted Followers into the inner circle of disciplines.

Better Cult Life

Sins of the Flesh will contain bigger buildings, evil brooms, and sparkly dung to make your Cult’s life better. Players will benefit greatly from these changes since shining feces has unique properties that allow you to level up your trusty broom and produce profitable crops. Increasing your broom’s level will also let you do tasks more quickly and efficiently. To help Followers take better care of themselves, a new tier for the Janitor Station and Storage Structures will be added.

Ready, Aim, Fire

The new Blunderbuss weapon will also be available to players in Cult of the Lamb: Sins of the Flesh. This rifle will provide a lot of damage up close, giving players another fighting playstyle to choose from while on their missions. In addition to being a strong weapon, the Blunderbuss allows players to snipe adversaries from a distance with its devastating strike when charged.

Outfits, Options, and Offspring!

Followers can wear their own clothes in Sins of the Flesh, with a choice of 23 distinct styles. And now those who follow you can also have children. If two Followers are deeply in love with one another, they could locate an egg to hatch. After hatching and being nurtured, the progeny will be prepared to swear loyalty to the cult.

The landmark announcement that Cult of the Lamb has sold more than 3.5 million copies since its release is included in the latest Sins of the Flesh update. Not bad for a game that lets you take on the role of a ruthless tyrant. You are welcome to visit our Game Guide Hub for further details on Cult of the Lamb.