Scyther is one of the most iconic Bug-type Pokémon, known for its sharp scythe-like arms and impressive speed. Evolving it unlocks even stronger forms, but the process varies depending on the game you’re playing. Whether you want the steel-clad Scizor or the rock-hard Kleavor, this guide covers everything you need to know about evolving Scyther in different Pokémon games.

If you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, turning Scyther into Scizor requires two key steps: obtaining a Metal Coat and trading the Pokémon.

First, you’ll need to get a Metal Coat, an evolution item that triggers the transformation. The easiest way is to buy one from the Delibird Presents shop in Levincia for 3,000 Pokédollars. Once you have it, give it to Scyther as a held item.

Next, trade Scyther to another player. The moment it’s traded, it will evolve into Scizor. If you don’t have a friend to trade with, you can use the Link Trade feature with the code 02600260, a popular choice among players looking to evolve trade-dependent Pokémon. After the trade, make sure to get your newly evolved Scizor back!

Scizor is a fantastic addition to any team, combining Bug and Steel typing for solid defensive and offensive capabilities.

Finding Scyther in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can evolve Scyther, you need to catch one. In Scarlet and Violet, Scyther can be found in several locations, including:

South Province (Areas Four and Six)

Casseroya Lake

North Province (Area Two)

These areas have plenty of grassy patches and bamboo groves where Scyther likes to hide. Keep an eye out for its green, mantis-like figure darting through the foliage.

Evolving Scyther into Kleavor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces a brand-new evolution for Scyther: Kleavor, a Bug/Rock-type Pokémon with a heavy stone axe for an arm. To get Kleavor, you’ll need a Black Augurite.

Black Augurite can be obtained by defeating or catching Graveler in the wild. Another method is digging for it while riding an Ursaluna, especially near cliffs. Once you have the item, simply use it on Scyther, and it will evolve immediately—no trading required.

Kleavor is a powerful physical attacker, making it a great choice for battles in the Hisui region.

Where to Find Scyther in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Scyther can be found in two main locations:

Obsidian Fieldlands (Grandtree Arena) – This is where you battle Noble Kleavor, and wild Scyther roam freely.

Coronet Highlands (Primeval Grotto) – A less common spawn, but still a reliable spot.

Scyther appears at any time of day, so you won’t have to wait for specific conditions to catch one.

Evolving Scyther in Older Pokémon Games

If you’re playing an older game like Pokémon Gold, Silver, Diamond, Pearl, or Platinum, the method remains the same: trade Scyther while it’s holding a Metal Coat.

Metal Coats can be found in various ways:

Purchased in certain shops

Held by wild Magnemite, Bronzor, or Beldum (low chance)

Rewarded from in-game events

Once you have the item, attach it to Scyther and trade it to trigger the evolution.

Mega Evolving Scizor in Pokémon X/Y and Sun/Moon

In some games, Scizor can Mega Evolve using Scizorite, a Mega Stone. Here’s where to find it in different games:

Pokémon X/Y – Frost Cavern, behind an Abomasnow.

Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire – Petalburg Woods, past a prickly tree.

Pokémon Sun/Moon – Battle Tree, purchasable with Battle Points.

Mega Scizor gains a massive boost in Attack and Defense, making it one of the strongest Bug-types in competitive play.

Evolving Scyther in Pokémon GO

In Pokémon GO, evolving Scyther into Scizor requires:

50 Scyther Candy

A Metal Coat

Metal Coats can be obtained by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, or completing certain research tasks. Once you have both, select Scyther in your inventory and hit the evolve button.