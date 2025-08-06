In a strategic move that strengthens the fintech-investment management landscape in India, Nithin Kamath-led Zerodha, through its investment arm Rainmatter, has made a Series-A investment in Capitalmind Financial Services, led by noted market expert Deepak Shenoy. This marks the first-ever institutional capital infusion into Capitalmind and signifies a deepening of the relationship between two long-time industry peers.

From Conversations to Capital

Interestingly, this investment is not the result of cold boardroom negotiations, but of a 15-year-old camaraderie. Deepak Shenoy, the CEO of Capitalmind, had previously served on Zerodha’s advisory board, and the two Bengaluru-based founders have maintained an ongoing dialogue on markets, data, and technology since as far back as 2009.

“My conversations with Deepak about finance and technology started back in 2009, and I’ve always admired Capitalmind’s data-driven, transparent approach,” said Kamath. “This is a financial investment to support them as they build out their asset management company.”

Kamath clarified that Rainmatter’s stake is capped below 10%, in compliance with SEBI’s regulations preventing cross-holdings in asset management companies, and Rainmatter will not take a board seat, thus preserving Capitalmind’s operational independence.

A Timely Bet on a Growing Mutual Fund Business

Capitalmind recently crossed a major milestone with its mutual fund license and the launch of its Flexi Cap Fund, which successfully closed its New Fund Offer (NFO) at Rs 45 crore. Notably, more than half of the subscriptions came through Zerodha’s Coin platform, underlining the distribution power and alignment of both entities.

Though Zerodha already runs its own AMC—Zerodha Fund House, which offers passive investment products like index and liquid funds—the Kamath-Shenoy partnership doesn’t raise eyebrows due to clear SEBI regulatory boundaries and the fact that the two entities operate in complementary areas of asset management.

“Rainmatter’s investment philosophy has always been non-interfering, and there’s natural synergy with Zerodha. We’ve even held conversations with Zerodha Fund House,” Shenoy shared.

From Blog to Full-Stack Asset Manager

Capitalmind’s journey has been anything but conventional. What started as a financial blog has evolved into a SEBI-registered Portfolio Management Services (PMS) firm known for its quantitative, research-backed investment strategies. Its expansion into the mutual fund business marks a new chapter.

“Having Rainmatter invest in our vision is a powerful validation of our journey from a content platform to a full-stack asset management firm,” said Shenoy. “This capital will help us accelerate our mission to fill a crucial market gap.”

That gap, Shenoy argues, lies in the underwhelming growth of the fee-only advisory ecosystem in India. “Despite hopes, it hasn’t scaled. Most investors are still navigating a complex, fragmented landscape. We want to bridge that gap with accessible, solution-oriented financial products,” he said.

Shared Mission: Educating and Empowering Investors

Zerodha and Capitalmind are also kindred spirits when it comes to investor education. Zerodha’s Varsity, TradingQnA, and Zero1 YouTube channel have been instrumental in building trust with first-time investors. Capitalmind has a similarly loyal following thanks to its blog, podcast, and deep-dive research services.

In a joint statement, both companies emphasized the importance of transparency, education, and long-term thinking in fostering financial literacy and investor confidence.

What This Means for the Industry

This partnership is more than just a financial investment. It reflects the evolution of India’s fintech ecosystem, where bootstrap-first, profit-focused players are now backing each other to build robust, long-term platforms.

With the fintech landscape increasingly crowded by aggressive, VC-backed entrants, this collaboration between Zerodha—India’s largest brokerage by revenue—and Capitalmind, a data-driven asset management upstart—signals a more measured, independent approach to building trust and value in the long run.

As India’s capital markets mature, partnerships like these could redefine what it means to scale in the world of wealth management.